Abu Dhabi, UAE – M2, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and custodian based in Abu Dhabi, has announced its membership in the Middle East Investment Management Association (MEIMA). The company will play an active role within MEIMA’s Innovation Committee, reflecting its commitment to driving forward the region's investment management industry through innovative technology and solutions.

This strategic partnership aligns with M2’s mission of driving virtual asset adoption within the UAE by delivering a secure and transparent trading environment for investors and traders.

Regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) located in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), M2 is quickly gaining recognition for providing both retail users and institutional traders with a reliable and regulated growing suite of products, services, and tools for the buying, selling, growing, and safeguarding of virtual assets.

Speaking on the membership announcement, CEO of M2 Stefan Kimmel said, “Joining MEIMA’s Innovation Committee, will further M2’s efforts in promoting technological advancement, regulatory excellence, and the development of a robust and inclusive market in the Middle East.”

“We believe M2’s unwavering focus on compliance, consumer protection, and technological development will make it a valuable addition to the association’s efforts and ultimately contribute to the growth of the wider global ecosystem.”

David Rothon, Chairman of MEIMA, commented, ‘The UAE is fast becoming a key crypto hub for the industry, and I am delighted that M2 has decided to join MEIMA. M2 is a key leader and innovator in crypto, and their contribution to helping to shape the industry will be a valuable addition to the association.’

MEIMA was established to support, champion, and advance the asset management industry in the Middle East. It brings together key stakeholders from asset owners, managers, and service firms, facilitating collaboration and fostering regional innovation.

About M2

About MEIMA

MEIMA is a membership-based industry group focused on advancing the growth and development of the asset management industry in the Middle East.

By providing a forum for knowledge exchange, networking, and advocacy, MEIMA enhances the region's continued success and global reputation by acting as a catalyst for the growth of the asset management community in the Middle East.

Our members range from small, independent investment firms to large global ones.

MEIMA acts as a single voice to represent their interests to policymakers and regulators and helps explain to a wider audience the role of the industry.