Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: In a move towards expanding its offerings, Lumi, Saudi’s leading mobility provider, signed an agreement with Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors , Ankai buses’ authorised dealer in the Kingdom. The agreement stems from Lumi's efforts to enter the commercial vehicle segment, with a focus on meeting the growing demand for high-quality, reliable transportation options.

As part of this collaboration, Lumi has made an initial order of innovative Ankai buses known for their comfort, safety, and dependability. The buses, leased through Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, Ankai's authorised dealer in Saudi Arabia, are outfitted with innovative amenities intended to improve passenger comfort and safety, such as large interiors, climate control, and modern safety systems.

Syed Azfar Shakeel, Chief Executive Officer, Lumi, said, "We are pleased to venture into the commercial vehicle market as part of our strategic direction in line with Vision 2030. Through this partnership, we aim to meet the growing demand for reliable and comfortable transportation options in the Kingdom as well as provide passengers with a seamless experience while ensuring their safety and wellbeing."

Azeem Khan Brand Director Commercial Vehicles MYNAGHI, said, "In light of the development the Kingdom is currently witnessing, we are delighted to partner with Lumi to provide high-quality and safe vehicles to their customers. We are confident that this partnership with Lumi and Ankai vehicles will positively contribute to Saudi Arabia’s transport sector."

Leo Zhang General Manager Middle East Ankai, said, "This partnership is a major step forward in enhancing customers’ experiences through our state-of-the-art buses and we are thrilled to cement this partnership with Lumi and Mohamed Yousuf Naghi & Brothers Group. We believe that our exceptional buses will be a valuable asset to Lumi's expanding fleet."

This strategic partnership signifies a new chapter for Lumi, positioning the company as a key player in both the consumer and commercial transport sectors. Lumi plays a key role in revolutionising the car rental experience in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. With a fleet of over 35,000 new and well-maintained vehicles in over 41 locations across the Kingdom, they offer competitive pricing and speedy and convenient bookings on the back of seamless online and branch booking experiences alongside top-notch customer service. By leveraging Ankai’s renowned bus manufacturing expertise, Lumi will provide exceptional transport solutions that cater to the evolving needs of its diverse portfolio of clients.

About Lumi Rental Company

Lumi Rental Company started its operations in 2006 as a sole proprietorship to provide car rental services amongst a portfolio of travel companies under the umbrella of Seera Group Holding. In 2016, strategic plans for the car rental business were reconfigured and an expert management team was appointed. The Company has emerged as one of the leaders in the car rental sector, serving customers across the Central, Western, Eastern, Northern and Southern Regions from 41 car rental branches and three vehicle maintenance centres in addition to mobile workshops and third-party vendors, digital channels and a used car sales showroom.

Lumi’s core activities consist of the following business segments: vehicle lease and provision of other related services; car rental and provision of other related services; and sale of used cars owned by the Company and released from its operations. https://lumirental.com/en

About Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors:

Mohamed Yousef Naghi Motors is one of the leading companies in the automotive sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with more than 35 years of experience. Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors owns a wide range of international agencies and covers all regions of the Kingdom through an integrated network of authorized distributors, which allows us to provide the highest levels of service in this sector.

About Ankai:

Ankai is a state-owned and publicly listed company in China with over 58 years of history in manufacturing buses. The products range from 6m to 18m, including diesel, petrol, CNG, hybrid, electric, hydrogen, and autonomous driving buses. Ankai is a leading manufacturer of new energy buses and a pioneer in electric and hydrogen buses. The products have been exported to more than 100 countries including Saudi Arabia, the USA, France, the UK, Singapore, and so on. Especially in Saudi Arabia, Ankai has exported more than 10,000 buses to the market and has received positive feedback from customers.