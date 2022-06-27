KUWAIT – Agility, a supply chain services, infrastructure, and innovation company, announced today that Lulu Hypermarket, a major retailer in Kuwait, has inaugurated its new fulfilment center at the Agility Logistics Park (ALP) in Doha.

The new 7,400 sqm logistics center will act as an exclusive e-fulfillment center and as the logistics hub for the company’s growing e-commerce activity in Kuwait. The new facility includes the latest in smart warehousing technologies such as automated sorting and storage, which organizes all products based on their categories, from fresh and frozen foods to other non-grocery products.

Nader Sakeen, CEO of ALP Kuwait and GCC, said: “We’re pleased to welcome Lulu Hypermarket at their new facility at ALP in Doha. The state-of-the-art facility has been built-to-suit meeting Lulu’s standards and requirements, and the advanced design gives them the chance to store more goods in less space. In Kuwait, ALP works with companies of all sizes, from SMEs to multinationals – we know how to deliver warehouses that mean everyone’s needs.”

The new logistics hub at the ALP in Doha will strengthen Lulu Hypermarket’s operations with safe, convenient, and faster service. The logistics hub will allow the retailer to organize orders and deliver them to customer’s quicker. Lulu Hypermarket will also utilize its fleet, which is custom-made and fitted with three temperature-controlled compartments for frozen, chilled and ambient requirements to preserve the freshness as well as and food safety standards.

In Doha, the Agility Logistics Parks features built-up, international-standard warehousing and logistics facilities that serve leading multinationals, government as well as small and medium-sized businesses operating in Kuwait.

ALP provides its customers with ready-built warehouses; built-to-suit warehouses; shared facilities; and open storage, laydown, and truck and car-staging yards. The logistics park also includes ambient and air-conditioned warehouses; freezers and chillers; concrete paving container-yard storage; and racked warehouses. Agility’s warehouses meet international environmental standards and feature eco-friendly construction materials, using energy-efficient roof and side-insulated panels, wind-driven roof fans, skylights for natural lighting, along with LED and energy-saving light fittings.

Agility is a global leader in supply chain services, infrastructure and innovation. It is a pioneer in emerging markets. Agility is a multi-business operator, with companies that include a logistics parks business that is one of the largest private owners of warehousing and industrial real estate in the Middle East and Africa, an aviation services company, a liquid fuel logistics business, and companies that offer customs digitization, remote infrastructure services, ecommerce enablement and digital logistics, and commercial real estate and facilities management. Agility is also an investor in innovation, sustainability and resilience, with a growing portfolio of listed and non-listed investment partners looking to reshape their respective industries across a range of sectors.

Agility Logistics Parks is one of the largest private owners and developers of warehousing and light industrial parks in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia. It funds, builds and manages world-class facilities and infrastructure that help companies operate in the world’s fastest-growing markets. Agility Logistics Parks’ parent, Agility, is a pioneer in emerging markets and a leader and investor in technology to enhance supply chain efficiency.