Doha, Paris – Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), one of the leading investment groups in world sport, entertainment, arts and culture – majority-owner of Paris Saint-Germain, minority-owner of SC Braga, and investor in other major sports, entertainment and cultural properties – today announces the renewal of Luis Campos as Sports Advisor. Mr. Campos originally joined QSI in June 2022 on a three year term, and has renewed for an additional 5 years until 2030.

Luis Campos will oversee the sports strategy of the whole QSI group – including Paris Saint-Germain men’s football and counselling SC Braga. He will also be responsible for identifying other multi-club football, sports and talent properties for QSI to invest in; together with scouting, recruitment and all matters related to sports talent across the Group.

Since joining QSI in 2022, Luis Campos has helped deliver the vision of QSI’s Chairman, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, over a three year period that has most particularly seen Paris Saint-Germain achieve great levels of sporting success – including 3 French Ligue 1 titles, 1 Coupe de France title, 3 Trophée des Champions titles, and a Men’s Champions League Final, Semi-Final and Last-16 in the last three years alone – one of the best records in European football. SC Braga, minority-owned by QSI, has also delivered positive domestic Portuguese and European results in this period.

As well as providing the sports, recruitment and corporate advisory expertise behind QSI’s recent expansion, Mr. Campos has also played a significant role in the development of young talent across the QSI group. PSG’s Academy is now producing some of the best French and international talent in football thanks to the world-leading new Campus in Poissy – with the Club fielding a record six (6) academy-trained players in the Ligue 1 match against Montpellier earlier this month – while SC Braga has developed one of the leading youth academies in football.

Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, QSI Chairman, said, “We are delighted to renew Luis Campos as Sports Advisor at QSI until 2030. We are building our project for the long-term and Luis has done a great job over the past three years.

We have great stability, purpose and collective focus within our Group, across all our assets, today – for which I thank Luis – and look forward to many more successes and achieving our long-term goals at QSI in the future.”

Luis Campos, QSI Sports Advisor, said, “I am delighted to continue my story with QSI to 2030. We can be very proud of how we have transformed the clubs, companies, projects and ethos within our Group over the last three years, and I truly believe this is only the beginning of our successes. I thank Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaïfi for this full support of me and all our staff; and also for his great vision that drives the QSI Group’s unprecedented success. I very much look forward to writing more history at QSI in the coming years.”

About Qatar Sports Investments

Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) is a strategic investment group focused on world-class assets across sport, entertainment, lifestyle, and culture. Founded in 2004, QSI brings hands-on expertise, innovative capital solutions, and a long-term vision to each of its investments. Its portfolio includes the iconic football club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the global professional padel tour Premier Padel, and the historic Portuguese football club Sporting Clube de Braga (SC Braga). With a proven track record of transformative impact, QSI continues to shape the future of cultural and entertainment experiences worldwide.