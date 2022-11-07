Dubai, UAE: Lucky Fish, the award-winning chic Mediterranean restaurant located in Palm West Beach, continues to source its seafood from local fishermen to offer guests the freshest and tastiest dishes and to support the local economy.

Since opening in 2021, Lucky Fish had purchased more than 25,000 kilograms of sustainably-caught seafood including many varieties of fish, calamari, prawns, clams, and oysters which are displayed on its signature, antique sailboat.

Certain products are sourced internationally such as the Carabinero prawns and octopus from Spain, but whenever possible, the focus is on showcasing homegrown products from the markets.

“We focus on local suppliers because they have the freshest product available for our guests. With the intense competition in Dubai, being able to offer the freshest products is a big advantage in terms of quality which our discerning guests appreciate. Also, because our suppliers know us well, they understand our specific preferences and appreciate that we never compromise on quality so they hand-select only the best specifically for Lucky Fish,” commented Dmitry Braude, Owner.

He adds, “When assessing any product we consider two key factors, quality, and freshness. If those two conditions are met, everything else can be negotiated. Many high-quality products can be sourced locally in our own waters, and it’s impossible to compare the freshness when you can serve guests our fisherman’s nightly catch the following day, which is vital especially when it comes to seafood.”

Before opening Lucky Fish, the culinary team traveled to every market in the region, developing relationships with local suppliers (large and small). These close relationships have allowed Lucky Fish to access the freshest seafood available in the region.

“Locally-sourced produce is environmentally-friendly, often healthier, it helps the local economy and shows that you care about what you're feeding your customers. We believe that utilizing everything possible in our region has been key to the success of Lucky Fish. Locals appreciate it, our regular guests understand the value and quality and tourists want to explore what our region has to offer, so it’s a win-win situation for our venue and local economy,” concluded Braude.

Bringing the Mediterranean vibes to the shores of Dubai, the charming seaside restaurant is the ideal venue to spend the weekend, especially with the now cooler temperature in the city. The outdoor space is now open for dining, sundowners, and sunbathing.

The dining destination has been a popular spot for Dubai’s chicest crowds, offering a stellar menu for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, featuring Italian, French, and Spanish flavours, as well as the most delectable seafood and meat selections,

Guests can dine in the restaurant which has a seating capacity of 260, while the beach can accommodate up to 182 guests.

Lucky Fish is open from Monday to Sunday from 11 am till late, while the beach is open until 7 pm.

