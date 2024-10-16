DUBAI, UAE/PRNewswire/ -- The global move toward sustainability remains a key issue across industries, and leading global assurance partner, LRQA, is leading the conversation with its Sustainability Leadership Series.

The recent event in Dubai brought together stakeholders from the Middle East to tackle challenges and opportunities for advancing sustainability in the region's industries. It provided a practical forum for industry leaders, government officials and sustainability professionals to discuss solutions.

Expert-led sessions featured speakers from renowned brands such as Unilever, Landmark Group, Zakher Marine International and Euro Mechanical, who tackled pressing topics like decarbonisation strategies, the importance of sustainable supply chains and how data and digital technology can drive measurable sustainability outcomes.

Leanne Halliday, Head of Energy and Renewables at LRQA, explained how LRQA's certification expertise against international standards is supporting the growth of new energy technologies by ensuring safety, reliability and compliance.

A session on simulating cyber-attacks highlighted cybersecurity as a vital aspect of comprehensive risk management, which businesses must prioritise alongside traditional risks to protect against the growing complexity of digital threats.

The team also took this opportunity to showcase EiQ – LRQA's world-leading supply chain intelligence software – with a demonstration of the platform which allows companies to monitor and manage your supply chain ESG risks in real-time.

Saif Al-Obaidi, General Manager - Middle East at LRQA, highlighted the event's role in building client relations: "This event not only addressed key sustainability challenges but also strengthened our relationships with clients. By fostering open dialogue and sharing insights, we reinforced our commitment to supporting their sustainability journeys and driving meaningful change together."

Furthermore, Luis Cunha, Managing Director - Assessment at LRQA, also emphasized the importance of LRQA's expanding role in the region. In his keynote address, Cunha remarked: "This year's Sustainability Leadership Series has reaffirmed our dedication to support the Middle East as it increasingly embraces the global sustainability agenda. At LRQA, we are not only helping businesses comply with standards but also empowering them to innovate and lead in sustainable practices. Our goal is to continue growing our footprint in the Middle East, collaborating with forward-thinking companies to drive meaningful change."

LRQA hopes the actionable strategies shared during the event leave a lasting impact on the region's sustainability journey. As businesses in the Middle East continue their shift toward greener economies, LRQA's tailored assessment and certification services will play an increasingly critical role in driving ESG agendas forward.

The 2024 edition of the series marks another milestone in LRQA's ongoing commitment to fostering innovation and positioning itself as a catalyst for positive change in the region's sustainability efforts.

