Dubai, UAE – Lootah Biofuels, a pioneer in the circular economy through the production of biofuel from used cooking oil, has launched its smart app (Lootah Biofuels) for both Android and iOS platforms with an aim to encourage individuals, businesses, and institutions across the UAE to responsibly dispose of used cooking oil (UCO). The move will divert disposal of UCO to the ground and sewerage, which poses environmental and public health risks, converting it into clean energy.

The launch of the smart app is part of Lootah Biofuels' ongoing efforts to promote sustainable practices by expanding its network of used cooking oil suppliers and facilitating community participation in innovative initiatives to develop green solutions and drive the circular economy. Since its inception in 2010, the company has been expanding its supplier network, which includes numerous institutions, particularly in the hospitality and restaurant sectors. The top 10 partners alone contribute more than 300,000 litres of used cooking oil per month.

The smart app, available in Arabic and English, allows users to request home collection services for used cooking oil, making it easier for families and individuals to dispose of oil safely without causing environmental damage, burdening the sewage system, or incurring the cost of transporting it to distant collection points. Additionally, the app features an interactive map showing the locations of biodiesel fuel stations and centres for easy access.

To encourage participation in this initiative, which aligns with the UAE’s strategic sustainability goals, users providing used cooking oil for collection will receive financial incentives added to a built-in digital wallet within the app. The app also includes calculator that enables users to accurately track and monitor the amount of oil they have collected, enhancing awareness of their positive environmental impact.

Yousif Bin Saeed Lootah, Founder and CEO of Lootah Biofuels, stated: "We are committed to employing the latest technologies and solutions across all stages of our operations to accelerate the adoption of innovative and sustainable practices. Our initiatives encourage individuals and institutions to contribute to sustainability and the circular economy by leveraging available channels to collect used cooking oil and convert it into environmentally friendly and sustainable biofuel."

He emphasized that this initiative benefits everyone by reducing the negative environmental impact of disposing of used oil as waste. Additionally, biofuel extracted from used oil is a more cost-effective alternative, and its increasing use in commercial transportation fleet is expected to help lower the cost of goods and products in the long run.

Yousif Bin Saeed Lootah also highlighted that the smart app plays a key role in raising awareness about the importance of biofuels in reducing harmful emissions and greenhouse gases, combating climate change, and educating communities about waste reduction and recycling. Moreover, it will create job opportunities in fields such as oil collection, recycling, and biodiesel distribution. “We will continue our efforts to facilitate community participation in the collection and transformation of used cooking oil into clean and cost-effective biofuel,” he added.

Lootah Biofuels aims to the support increasing the recycling rate of used cooking oil in the UAE to over 80% in the coming years, amid growing awareness and a shift toward sustainable solutions. Currently, less than 50% of used cooking oil is recycled, with most of it coming from restaurants and the hospitality sector.

Biodiesel produced by Lootah Biofuels from used cooking oil has the highest carbon reduction rate among all available feedstocks for biodiesel production.