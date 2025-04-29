AMMAN — As urban growth continues to strain waste management systems, a new initiative in Irbid is emerging as a solution. The initiative goes beyond simple recycling efforts; it aims to formalise the waste collection sector, improve livelihoods, and foster a collective environmental responsibility among institutions and individuals.

Head of the Waste Recycle Cooperative Association Hussein Ali Abujabal told The Jordan Times that the association was founded by a team of recycling experts with over 30 years of experience. “Our primary goal is to organise and support the recycling sector, transforming waste into valuable resources,” he said.

The association has developed a strategic plan with several key objectives, including increasing recycling rates and organising waste collectors. "A key part of their mission is to elevate the status of this profession and make it more socially respected," Abujabal added.

In early 2024, the association signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Irbid Municipality, led by Mayor Nabil Kofahi. The agreement recognised the association as the formal body representing the recycling sector, which had previously lacked official support for waste collectors.

Under the agreement, the association began issuing permits to waste collectors and providing them with essential protective gear such as gloves and safety shoes, marking the first phase of their initiative.

A central part of the initiative is the creation of a detailed database to collect information on around 1,000 waste collectors in Irbid to provide health insurance and social security coverage for these workers.

Abujabal said that waste collectors are categorised by their level of involvement: full-time, seasonal, or part-time workers. "The association's main focus is on those for whom waste collection is their primary income source. To date, the association has issued 350 permits."

Looking ahead, Abujabal outlined a vision for 2026, which includes implementing a door-to-door waste collection system. He added that a mobile application is in development to support the initiative, although its launch is contingent on completing the waste collector database.

Head of Recycling Stations at Irbid Municipality Hazem Abu Mukh noted that both men and women are increasingly involved in this organised effort. He explained that the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) has played a pivotal role in facilitating dialogue between the municipality and the informal sector to find common ground on challenges faced by waste collectors and identify potential solutions.

“The GIZ provided guidance on measures like introducing ID cards for waste collectors to legalise their activities,” Abu Mukh said. He also emphasised the importance of training programmes on proper waste collection methods and occupational health and safety practices, which are offered in partnership with GIZ.

The initiative is benefiting the municipality by enhancing the efficiency of waste collection across the city. Waste collectors sell the materials they gather to recycling factories, and the association works with them to ensure fair selling practices. This is particularly important, as many collectors lack knowledge of the market prices for the waste they gather.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

