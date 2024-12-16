AMMAN — The Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation signed on Sunday two grant agreements with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) worth around $11 million to support the implementation of a new wastewater treatment plant in West Irbid.

Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan signed the agreements on behalf of the government, with the minister of water and irrigation signing for the benefiting entity.

Gretchen Biry, EBRD's office manager in Amman and regional director for East Mediterranean operations, signed the agreements on behalf of the bank, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The signing ceremony was also attended by EU Ambassador Maria Hadjitheodosiou and UK Ambassador Bridget Brind.

The first grant, valued at $8 million, is funded by the UK under the High Impact Partnership on Climate Action Fund.

The second grant, worth 2.75 million euros, is provided by the EU through the Neighbourhood Investment Platform.

Together, these grants complement a $19 million loan provided by the EBRD in June 2024, bringing the total funding for the project to around $30 million.

The project aims to improve the wastewater system sustainably and reduce pressure on infrastructure, ultimately providing sanitation services to towns and villages included in the project, benefiting around 200,000 people across 17 villages in West Irbid and surrounding areas.

The new plant will have a total capacity of 12,000 cubic metres per day and will be implemented over four years.

Additionally, the treated wastewater will be used as a sustainable source for irrigating agricultural lands around the plant and neighbouring areas.

Toukan expressed gratitude to the EBRD, the UK, and the EU for their support of this vital service project and their continuous support for Jordan's developmental priorities under the Economic Modernisation Vision.

Biry said, "We are very proud of our ongoing cooperation with the EU and the UK in Jordan to help improve wastewater services in West Irbid. We commend the Jordanian government's efforts and continuous investments in essential infrastructure. By working together, we are committed to enhancing municipal infrastructure in Jordan."

"The new wastewater facility will provide essential sanitation services for the first time to the local community and Syrian refugees, contributing to the livelihoods of West Irbid residents and promoting sustainable water management in the area," she added.

