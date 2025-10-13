Dubai, UAE: London Gate, UAE's premium real estate developer, and Swiss luxury watchmaker Franck Muller have reached major construction progress across their branded residences portfolio, marking another chapter of success in their expanding strategic partnership.

Their debut project, Aeternitas, which sold out within three months, is now making impressive headway, having reached the 75th floor. The substructure for the world’s tallest residential tower is 100% complete, and the superstructure is over 70% finished. The project is on track for handover in Q4 2027, setting a new benchmark for precision, craftsmanship, and luxury in Dubai's branded real estate landscape.

Vanguard, the second collaboration between London Gate and Franck Muller, has also sold out and is making steady progress toward its Q3 2027 handover. Construction has already reached the 18th floor. Located in the heart of Dubai Marina, The Vanguard showcases the distinctive design and timeless sophistication that both brands are known for.

Building on this success, London Gate and Franck Muller are finalising details for their third branded tower. The upcoming project, set to be officially unveiled soon, represents the growing synergy in their partnership and their shared vision to redefine luxury living through innovative design and architectural excellence.

Eman Taha, CEO of London Gate, said: "Our partnership with Franck Muller grows stronger with every project. These construction milestones reflect our shared commitment to excellence. From Aeternitas reaching its 75th floor to Vanguard's steady progress, we're equally excited about our upcoming announcement. Together, we're creating a legacy of branded residences that blend Swiss precision with Dubai's dynamic skyline and shaping the future of luxury living."

Erol Baliyan, Managing Director of Franck Muller, added: "When we first entered the real estate world, it was an exciting venture into uncharted territory. Now, it's become a core part of Franck Muller's long-term vision, thanks to our partnership with London Gate. The progress we're seeing on both projects goes beyond construction timelines — it reflects how well our values align around craftsmanship, innovation, and creating something timeless. Dubai has proven to be the ideal setting for this collaboration to grow and push boundaries."

Every Franck Muller-branded residence represents a unique fusion of two distinct legacies coming together. London Gate brings its expertise in transforming Dubai's skyline with architectural innovation and design excellence, while Franck Muller contributes over three decades of horological mastery and Swiss precision. Together, they're creating something entirely new — luxury towers that aren't just buildings but living expressions of craftsmanship and artistry.

About London Gate

London Gate is redefining luxury real estate in Dubai by combining architectural innovation with uncompromising quality. As a pioneering developer, the company has built its reputation on creating residences that seamlessly blend London's timeless elegance with Dubai's dynamic urban energy — a distinctive approach that has become its signature.

With ambitious growth plans underway, London Gate is set to deliver 2,000 high-end residential units across Dubai's most sought-after locations.

About Franck Muller

Founded in Geneva, Switzerland, Franck Muller is a world-renowned luxury watch manufacturer celebrated for its innovation, craftsmanship, and iconic designs. Known as the "Master of Complications," Franck Muller has redefined watchmaking for over three decades. Through its entry into branded residences, the brand extends its legacy of precision and elegance into the world of design and architecture.