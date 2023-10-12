Dubai, UAE: Bank Lombard Odier & Co Ltd, a leading Swiss international wealth manager, successfully hosted its inaugural Investment Day in Dubai. The exclusive event gathered financial experts and industry leaders to explore the critical intersections of sustainability and economic transition. The event offered profound insights into Dubai’s critical position as the hub for investments and innovation amid the shifting economic landscape.

The Investment Day not only marks Lombard Odier's 50-year presence in the Middle East but also signifies a major step in its expansion plans in the region. The event brought together distinguished guests, including Ms. Sahia Ahmad, CEO of the Regulatory Policy & Governance Sector at Dubai's Department of Economy & Tourism, and Ms. Deepa Raja Carbon, Managing Director & Vice Chair of the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority.

The discussions provided unique perspectives on how investors can harness opportunities in the environmental transition while adeptly navigating the uncertainties of evolving geopolitical dynamics, climate change and technological advancements.

Samy Chaar, Chief Economist at Lombard Odier, commented, “In 2023, despite notable challenges, we identified opportunities in the GCC region. The evolving landscape of the oil sector, coupled with monetary policy adjustments, hinted at a potential recovery in 2024. Robust fiscal surpluses and ample reserves continue to bolster stability and support ongoing public investment. The path forward for the GCC will be underscored by Dubai’s leading position in driving innovation and economic development in the Middle East.”

Amer Malik, Head of Middle East International & Senior Executive Officer at Lombard Odier (Middle East) Ltd, and Dr. Arnaud Leclercq, Partner Holding Privé and Group Managing Director at Lombard Odier Group, joined the event, underscoring its importance within the bank’s strategic vision for the region.

Dr. Michael Urban, Chief Sustainability Strategist at Lombard Odier, said: “As the world grapples with economic transitions towards sustainability, the spotlight has firmly been on Dubai, particularly as it hosts COP28 this year. Sustainability is no longer an optional consideration but a fundamental investment conviction. It's a dynamic force reshaping global economies. As we approach COP28, the integration of climate goals with food and energy security imperatives presents a compelling landscape for financial markets, ripe with both risks and opportunities. The future of investment lies in aligning with sustainability.”