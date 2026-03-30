The firm received six awards, including Best Private Bank for Succession Planning globally

Lombard Odier has been named Best Pure Play/Boutique Private Bank in the Middle East for the second consecutive year at Euromoney’s 2026 Private Banking Awards, presented in London. This recognition reflects the firm’s established presence in the region and is one of six accolades it received at the programme.

The award highlights Lombard Odier’s commitment to the Middle East, supported by its Swiss heritage, regional expertise, and relationships with entrepreneurial families across both local and international markets. The firm was also recognised globally as “Best Private Bank for Succession Planning in the world”, underscoring its experience in long-term wealth structuring and intergenerational planning.

“Being recognised by Euromoney is a significant milestone for us,” said Ali Janoudi, Head of New Markets at Lombard Odier Group. “This reflects our long-standing presence in the Middle East and the trust we have built with clients over the years. For over 65 years, we have worked alongside local families across generations, developing a strong understanding of how their needs evolve over time. Together with our heritage and local investment expertise, we help clients preserve and grow their wealth for the long term.”

Beyond the Middle East, Lombard Odier was also recognised as Best Pure Play / Boutique Private Bank across Europe, Switzerland, France, as well as Europe’s Best for Succession Planning for the second consecutive year. These accolades reinforce the firm’s global positioning as a leading independent investment house, combining a 230-year heritage with a boutique model that integrates global investment capabilities with strong regional expertise.

With a dedicated team of specialists based in Geneva, the UAE, London and Zurich, Lombard Odier offers a seamless wealth management experience that integrates international insights with in-depth regional knowledge. Its on-the-ground presence in Dubai, established in 2007, ensures close proximity to clients and the delivery of tailored, onshore solutions anchored in Swiss private banking heritage.

Euromoney’s Private Banking Awards are among the most established programmes in private banking and wealth management. For over two decades, they have honoured firms delivering high standards of private banking advice, service and solutions to clients at global, regional and national levels across a range of categories.