Dubai, UAE – LogRhythm, the company helping security teams stop breaches by turning disconnected data and signals into trustworthy insights, is attending GITEX Global, 16th – 20th October 2023 to support secure digital transformation in the Middle East. LogRhythm will be joined by its strategic partners, AmiVizand StarLink, an Infinigate Group company to provide insights for organizations and channel partners looking to secure systems and assets against the most pertinent cyberthreats with confidence.

LogRhythm's participation at GITEX Global, alongside its distributor partners underscores the strength of its collaborative efforts and commitment to building cybersecurity momentum in the Middle East. GITEX Global brings together the world's most innovative enterprises and best minds to elevate business, economy, society and culture. 2023 marks The Year to Imagine AI in Everything, focusing on the impact of AI in the modern digital world.

“Over the past year, we have witnessed significant and rapid changes within the threat landscape. Threat actors are taking advantage of the rise of generative-AI technologies to launch more believable phishing attacks, and this is just the beginning of how attacks are continuing to evolve,” said Mazen Adnan Dohaji, General Manager and Vice President, IMETA at LogRhythm. “It is our belief that building powerful partnerships underpins the fight against emerging threats. We look forward to coming together with StarLink and AmiViz at GITEX Global to help more organizations in the Middle East overcome new security risks.”

By attending the event, LogRhythm aims to address the need for robust cybersecurity solutions in the region through its comprehensive suite of products including self-hosted LogRhythm SIEM and LogRhythm NDR.

“LogRhythm is committed to providing organizations with the latest security insights and innovations, and attending industry events is just one way we’re staying true to this promise,” said Mohan Raj, Regional Director, the Gulf & India at LogRhythm. “We’re always looking for new ways to build safer digital environments and we believe sharing our perspective on how to fight threats is more important than ever in the age of AI.”

The event will be attended by LogRhythm partner, AmiViz. AmiViz is the first B2B enterprise marketplace focused on the cybersecurity industry in the MEA region. It offers a one-of-a-kind consumer style e-commerce platform with a fusion of human touch, bringing products and services catering to localized market conditions and regulations to the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

“In an era of more sophisticated AI-driven data breaches, cybersecurity remains a top priority for organizations in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and beyond. With this in mind, our focus is on empowering our enterprise resellers to serve their customers’ ever-evolving digital needs and strengthening their security postures,” said Ilyas Mohammed, Chief Operating Officer, at AmiViz. “Attending GITEX Global provides us with a perfect platform to showcase LogRhythm’s cutting-edge solutions for threat protection, detection, mitigation, and SOC empowerment. Our partnership with LogRhythm allows us to combine our expertise to drive disruption for organizations operating in MENA.”

LogRhythm will also be joined by its partner, StarLink, a powerhouse for cybersecurity and cloud solutions. StarLink serves a network of 1,500+ partners in 30 countries. Its ever-evolving portfolio of best-of-breed technologies enables businesses to achieve increased productivity, optimized efficiencies, greater accuracy, and improved customer experience.

“We truly believe that the greatest innovation takes place when organizations come together. Our partnership with LogRhythm is laser-focused on delivering digital transformation in the MENA region as we collaborate to provide organizations access to stand-out cybersecurity solutions,” said Nidal Othman, CEO, at StarLink. “Together with LogRhythm, we have experienced incredible growth since the start of our partnership back in 2015. We are constantly exploring new ways to expand our reach and offerings to close cybersecurity gaps in MENA. Taking part in key industry events, such as GITEX Global is instrumental in our mission to help organizations address the top modern cybersecurity challenges.”

LogRhythm provides new product capabilities, services, and integrations to its customers every 90 days. Its latest quarterly release saw the introduction of significant enhancements to its full suite of solutions.

Visit us on 16th – 20th October at GITEX Global. You can find us with StarLink at Hall 3, Stand C1, and AmiViz at Hall 24, Stand A40.

About GITEX Global

The Year to Imagine AI in Everything. 16-20 October 2023, Dubai World Trade Centre.

Following a record-breaking edition in 2022, GITEX GLOBAL, the world’s largest and most inclusive tech event will return to Dubai in 2023 for its 43rd edition, gathering the world’s most advanced companies and best minds to elevate business, economy, society and culture through the power of innovation.

Converging and unifying the world’s leading tech protagonists, inventors, academia, researchers and developers, GITEX 2023 will also supercharge the epic global race for AI supremacy, manifesting and translating gen-now tech into business solutions that are shaping societies and fast-tracking future urbanism. https://www.gitex.com/

About AmiViz

AmiViz is the first B2B enterprise marketplace focussed on Cybersecurity business in the Middle East and Africa, designed specially to serve the interests of enterprise resellers and vendors. Driven by innovation and AI powered technology, AmiViz provides a unique collaborative self-service tool – in the form of a mobile app on iOS and Android, as well as a web-based Portal - to enterprise resellers, consultants, system integrators, channel partners and vendors.

AmiViz has a rich experience in evangelizing leading cybersecurity technologies and offers one of its kind consumer style e-commerce platform with a fusion of human touch, offering products and services catering to localized market conditions and regulations across the MEA region. www.amiviz.com

About StarLink, an Infinigate Group company

Since 2022 StarLink is part of the Infinigate Group.

The Infinigate Group is a value-add distributor, fully committed to sustainable, leading-edge cybersecurity solutions. Founded in 1996 in Switzerland, it has grown to incorporate the entire EMEA region, with offices in 30 countries and partners in more than 50. Our more than 1,200 dedicated employees, half of them with in-depth technical expertise, are passionate about best-of-breed cybersecurity, secure network and secure cloud for SMB and enterprise market segments, to protect on-premise and cloud-based IT infrastructure. The Infinigate Group relies on strong country organisations, which adapt to the needs of their respective partners, MSSPs and vendors, by providing technical, marketing, sales and professional services.

For additional information visit www.infinigate.com/ Find out more at www.StarlinkME.net

About LogRhythm

LogRhythm helps security teams stop breaches by turning disconnected data and signals into trustworthy insights. From connecting the dots across diverse log and threat intelligence sources to using sophisticated machine learning that spots suspicious anomalies in network traffic and user behavior, LogRhythm accurately pinpoints cyberthreats and empowers professionals to respond with speed and efficiency.

With cloud-native and self-hosted deployment flexibility, out-of-the-box integrations, and advisory services, LogRhythm makes it easy to realize value quickly and adapt to an ever-evolving threat landscape. Together, LogRhythm and our customers confidently monitor, detect, investigate, and respond to cyberattacks. Learn more at logrhythm.com.