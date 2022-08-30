Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) announced a major update to the Sync device management platform, built to support the modern, hybrid workforce. Sync now supports personal collaboration devices, such as webcams, headsets, and docking stations, making it easy for IT to manage conference rooms and workstations from a single cloud-based interface.

More than half of all global knowledge workers are working remotely, and a majority of workers (83%) prefer a hybrid work arrangement in the future. * While a boon for employee satisfaction and productivity, hybrid work brings a host of challenges for IT professionals, including an uptick in remote help tickets, the need to properly equip workers for remote collaboration, and a disconnect between in-office and remote device administration and maintenance.

With the evolution of work and how work is being done today, collaboration tools have allowed people to keep up with their productivity through remote working. However, while hundreds of millions of people are working from home, IT teams have limited visibility or are unable to access tech issues and troubleshoot them. These are serious productivity challenges that IT teams and the overall workforce face today as well, said Loubna Imenchal, Head of Video Collaboration at Logitech AMECA.”

“We provide a resolve to this issue with Logitech Sync. The device extends views of what is happening in the office or at home or anywhere and is a source of rich insights and analytics essential to keep organizations running.”



It's easy for IT to mass enroll their entire fleet of workstations with Logi Tune, while giving IT visibility into device status and enabling end users to personalize their Logitech webcams, headsets, and Logi Dock.

Sync significantly simplifies IT operations, easing some of the headaches associated with supporting distributed teams. Through a single web-based platform, IT managers can push firmware updates and enable new features to thousands of meeting rooms and millions of personal collaboration devices alike, reducing potential issues before they become trouble tickets and bring productivity to a halt. Sync works across the most popular cloud collaboration platforms like Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet, so the IT team can get visibility on all of their devices, regardless of which platform they use.

Sync also provides valuable insights, such as meeting room occupancy, to help IT managers make critical data-driven decisions. As businesses rethink their office spaces, analytics help inform whether they should redesign their spaces to be more collaborative, shrink a large space to huddle room, or--for some facing empty hallways--give up their physical real estate altogether.

Pricing and Availability

Sync's new personal collaboration device management features are available as a public beta globally and free for customers. Request early access to the phased rollout through the Sync Portal