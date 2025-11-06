RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Lockheed Martin marked the 60th anniversary of its partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, hosting a celebration in Riyadh to honor six decades of work to strengthen national defense, support Saudi industry and empower local talent. The partnership began in 1965 with the delivery of the first C-130 Hercules aircraft to the Kingdom, laying the foundation for long-term cooperation.

The event brought together senior representatives from the Ministry of Defense, the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), and the six branches of the Saudi Armed Forces: The Royal Saudi Air Force, Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces, Royal Saudi Naval Forces, Royal Saudi Land Forces, the Saudi Arabian National Guard, and the Presidency of State Security, along with senior executives from Lockheed Martin.

“For sixty years, Lockheed Martin has been honored to stand alongside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a trusted defense partner,” said Frank St. John, Lockheed Martin’s chief operating officer. “Our collaboration strengthens deterrence and stability in the region while developing local industry and advancing prosperity. What began with the arrival of the C-130 has evolved into a partnership that drives innovation, deepens interoperability, and delivers security benefits for the Kingdom and the United States alike.”

The celebration highlighted ongoing programs that reflect the partnership’s alignment with Vision 2030, including:

Localization of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system components in cooperation with GAMI, AIC Steel, and Middle East Propulsion Company (MEPC).

Establishing the Kingdom’s first authorized C-130 Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) center in partnership with SAMI Al-Salam Aerospace Industries.

Continued development and training programs that prepare Saudi engineers and technicians to take on advanced roles in aerospace and defense.

Lockheed Martin recently joined the Regional Headquarters Program under Vision 2030. The company is expanding investments in Saudi Arabia that reflect its long-term commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s defense industrialization while generating shared benefits for both the U.S. and Saudi economies.

“We are excited about what comes next,” said Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Joseph Rank, chief executive for Lockheed Martin Saudi Arabia and Africa. “Through local manufacturing, workforce development, and new capabilities, as well as establishing a regional headquarters, we are proud to support Saudi Arabia’s journey toward self-reliance. We remain fully committed to the Kingdom’s future ambitions while creating opportunities that sustain American industry.”

Lockheed Martin continues to expand partnerships with Saudi industry to enhance in-country production and sustainment capabilities that strengthen the resilience and interoperability of its systems, while delivering engineering programs, internships and mentorship initiatives that equip Saudi men and women with the skills to lead in aerospace, defense and advanced technologies.

Earlier this year, three cohorts of Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces personnel graduated from advanced THAAD training programs delivered by Lockheed Martin, an important milestone in building local expertise and operational readiness across air and missile defense.

The 60 Years of Partnership celebration reaffirmed Lockheed Martin’s long-standing commitment to Saudi Arabia. Looking ahead, the company will continue to expand cooperation in research and development, digital transformation and advanced manufacturing to further strengthen the Kingdom’s defense ecosystem and contribute to regional security and stability.

