Bahrain: – LocalBH, the fastest-growing media entity in Bahrain, recently received the "Best Practice in e-Participation Award" at the prestigious 2023 e-Government Excellence Awards. This accolade marks LocalBH as the first private entity to clinch the distinguished award, underscoring its dedication to fostering digital engagement within the community and aligning with Bahrain's broader digital transformation ambitions. It is also a testament to the media company’s pivotal role in pushing the boundaries of innovation in Bahrain’s media domain.

The Bahrain e-Government Excellence Awards, under the patronage of His Excellency Minister of Interior General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa and Chairman of the Ministerial Committee for Information and Communication Technology (MCICT), celebrate pioneering ICT initiatives undertaken by individuals, public and private organisations, aiding the nation's progression towards Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030, Economic Recovery Plan, and the Digital Economy Strategy (2022-2026).

Historically, the "Best Practice in e-Participation Award" has been conferred upon governmental entities including the Ministry of Interior (Southern Governorate), Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning, and Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities. This makes LocalBH’s win all the more significant, reinforcing its unique standing as the largest English digital media company in Bahrain.

In a reflective moment, Saad Ahmad, founder and CEO of LocalBH shared some insights on the company’s meteoric rise, “Looking back at our humble beginnings, it is astounding to realize the journey we embarked on. It started with nothing more than an idea and an Instagram page, but it has expanded into a far-reaching phenomenon, reshaping the media landscape of our Kingdom". This sentiment sheds light on LocalBH's transformative growth, from its inception as a nascent idea to its current status as an industry leader in Bahrain's media scene.

Mr. Ahmad continued, “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the government of Bahrain, and to our incredible team and community whose active engagement and feedback have been pivotal in achieving this milestone. We are inspired to continue our endeavours to leverage digital platforms for enhanced public participation and create a positive impact within the community.”

“Our recognition spotlights the dynamic and collaborative digital ecosystem in Bahrain, encouraging other private sector entities to contribute towards the Kingdom’s digital agenda. This achievement not only celebrates LocalBH’s efforts but also contributes to the broader narrative of Bahrain's digital ascendancy, fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration,” concluded Co-Founder and CCO of LocalBH, Ali Farooq.

-Ends-

About LocalBH

LocalBH is committed to delivering cutting-edge digital content that resonates with the modern audience. Established with a vision to foster a digitally inclusive community, LocalBH has become a hub for lively, positive content, and a trusted source of information for locals and expatriates in the region. By embracing innovative digital platforms and engaging storytelling, LocalBH is redefining the way people interact with local news, events, and each other, creating a vibrant digital landscape that aligns with Bahrain's forward-thinking ethos. Through a blend of real-time news, viral videos, and influential marketing, LocalBH continues to engage a broad spectrum of audiences, making significant strides in bridging the digital divide among the citizens of Bahrain and beyond.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Obai & Hill

Design and PR Agency

www.obaiandhill.com

Kartikeya Mehta

kartikeya@obaiandhill.com