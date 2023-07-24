Cairo:- LMD, the leading real estate company, proves its full commitment to clients and implementing its projects according to its timeline through the continued progress of construction works in Zoya Ghazala Bay, its latest coastal project, in one of the most exclusive locations of North Coast at Ghazala Bay, Sidi Abdelrahman. The Company finished 100% of the concrete works in (Cluster 1, Cluster 2, Cluster 3 and Cluster 4), and reached 100% of the external front’s painting works, and completed the installation of the external facades. Adding to preparing the internal painting for Cluster 4, finishing all the external painting works of Cluster 3, as well as finishing the construction works of Cluster 2. Moreover, the earthwork for most of the entire residential area of the project has been completed, and implementing the concrete works of different residential models in the project, including the reinforced and traditional concrete of the foundation for a number of units of the One-Story Villas model and the Sea Villas model and Signature Villas model. Finally, LMD is in the finalization process of the frameworks of slabs and columns, in addition to all earthworks of the Twin and Townhouses model. On the other side, the company completed the casting of raft foundation in Coconut Bungalows by Coconut Hotel Boutique, while the earthworks of the first phase's Lagoon are ongoing on an area of 28,000 m, beside the pool which is existed in the first phase of the Lagoon, the project is set to begin delivering its various units in 2025.

Zoya Ghazala Bay spans over 129.66 acres, with a total investment of EGP 8 bn., and is expected to be the sparkling jewel of Ghazala Bay and the whole North Coast. A sanctuary emerging from nature, Zoya Ghazala Bay unites modern architecture with the beauty of nature. It is located in Ghazala Bay at 142 km, Sidi Abdelrahman, only 3 hours from Cairo, making it the first choice for anyone who seeks serenity and beauty in the heart of this untouched nature and purely fresh air.

The project embodies an exemplary model of coastal development, despite the project's vast area, the total built-up area covers only 15% of the total area, where the project's total built-up area is 153,000 sqm, divided into three phases with a variety of units offerings, including standalone villas overlooking the sea, pools, and lagoons, as well as twin houses, townhouses, chalets, and cabanas starting at 120 sqm. The built-up area will be constructed on gradually-ascending levels, allowing residents and visitors to enjoy the picturesque views of the waterscape and green areas.

Recently, LMD launched a new area in the project under the name of “Rituals Village” to be a new form of the charming coastal life in Zoya Ghazala Bay with its luxurious serviced apartments under the management of TLT Signature Hotels. It will present a group of integrated distinct services for residents and visitors, where it targets those who want to enjoy the magnificent beach life with high-quality services including, housekeeping, concierge, private shaded surface parking, security & safety, laundry and maintenance services, along with a group of the best F&B experience, providing many international cuisines. Rituals Village grants the residents an unmatched level of privacy through Private passes in and out, Gym & Spa, Pool, and a private Club House, in addition to a vast Landscape walkable experience, cycling lanes with water features, and direct access to the Retail Strip on the road of Zoya.

Eng. Amr Sultan, the CEO of LMD, confirmed the importance of this step, stating: "We intend to use all of our resources to complete the construction of the various phases of the Zoya Ghazala Bay project on the specified time plan. This project is a one-of-a-kind and exceptional example of elegance in the Ghazala Bay region. We intend to present this project as a refined example of how coastal projects should be, and how they could diligently cater to various needs of residents and visitors through exclusive service offerings that always exceed clients' expectations. In addition to giving them an unmatched level of privacy and luxury away from the crowds of the capital, we at LMD are excited to transform Zoya Ghazala Bay into the ideal vacation spot all year round not limited to the summer. Aiming to have Zoya Ghazala Bay participating in achieving the government goal of making the North Coast region a vital area for investment and a well-integrated metropolis that many people from inside and outside of Egypt look forward to living in.”

Zoya Ghazala Bay is distinguished by its totally-distinctive design, services, greeneries, and landscapes, where the project’s master plan was creatively designed by Archi-View, which has impressive experience in constructing integrated urban communities by introducing innovative ideas and out-of-the-box solutions to blend elements of nature with smart use of spaces. In order to enable easy access and mobility inside Zoya Ghazala Bay, LMD will establish a network of roads and promenades that connects the project’s key components and avail mobility options leading to public areas and service outlets, including entertainment, hospitality, waterpark, and sports facilities that fit everyone’s needs. While the Architecture designs of Zoya were soulfully designed by the internationally acclaimed Alchemy Architecture, one of the most reputable architecture companies around the globe, offering a line-up of waterfront homes ranging from Standalone Villas, Twin and town Houses, Chalets and Cabanas to redefine coastal comfort. LMD is targeting EGP 10 billion in revenues from Zoya Ghazala Bay.