The Project, a Sparkling Gem in New Cairo, Extends over a Total Area of 500 Acres, with EGP 30 billion of investments

Cairo, Egypt: LMD, the leading regional real estate developer, announced recently the launch of STEI8HT, its latest residential and mixed-use project in Egypt. The new project spans over a total area of 500 acres with a prime location in New Cairo and total investments of EGP30 billion. The first batch of residential units are to be delivered in Q4/2024.

Occupying a vast area in one of the most vibrant locations of New Cairo, STEI8HT will be the thriving community and the innovative city center of New Cairo, celebrating the hustle and bustle of modern lifestyle, while maintaining the highest standard of privacy and tranquility amid a sustainable and environmentally-friendly surrounding. It also celebrates the 8 states of living, namely scenic views, sustainable living, art & culture, vibrant activity, playfulness, glamour, wellbeing and executive focus. The new project is located opposite El Rehab City off Cairo-Suez Desert Road, and goes parallel to Yousef El Sibaie Axes. The masterplan and designs reaffirm the importance of privacy and exclusivity provided to homeowners in every single detail. That’s why LMD partnered with highly-experienced architects, to create a timeless piece of art in one of a kind location. Both YBA Architects and Alchemy Architecture have created the masterplan and designs of the project respectively.

STEI8HT is another key milestone for LMD in the Egyptian market, introducing unmatched residential offerings and emphasizing the vast expertise and continuous success of LMD in developing iconic residential projects in Egypt and abroad.

“In the last 5 years, many urban communities were created all over Egypt, and the sector has unprecedented records of success and achievements. As a key player in this thriving market, we not only adhere to the best practices set by the real estate market, but we create our own standards that positioned us apart from others” said Eng. Amr Sultan, the CEO of LMD. “We always think out-of-the box, and are willing to develop integrated urban communities guided by our avant-garde mindset and principals of modernity and ingenuity. Our new communities are an integral part of the urbanization of Egypt on all levels. As such, STEI8HT represents a genuine landmark in New Cairo, combining all elements of success that define our residential projects, which offer peace of mind, tranquility, independence and privacy to our residents, based on our vast expertise in developing similar projects in UAE, Spain and Greece”.

STEI8HT has distinctive features and comprises 8 of parcels with a total of 2000 exclusive villas and residential units, including standalone villas, twin houses and townhouses with different areas starting with 230 sqm up to 800 sqm. The project’s total built-up area spreads over 6000 sqm, representing only 15% of STEI8HT’s total area of 371 acres, to ensure the highest standards of privacy and exclusivity are delivered to homeowners.

The project also comprises a fully-fledged commercial and administrative district on a total area of 172 acres. STEI8HT is meant to be an integrated urban community, where commercial, entertainment, social life, art galleries, and cultural events come together to help residents enjoy all aspects of living.

Every parcel of STEI8HT has exclusive features of its own, including a private access and a Clubhouse. Parcel 1 “Jade Fields” is stretching over 30 acres and comprises 400 residential units with different areas. The vast area of STEI8HT makes it a heavenly park featuring exponential green spaces and waterfronts separating the project’s 8 parcels, while offering residents more than 28 sqm of spectacular scenery in front of every unit. The project design also provides a private garden for every unit to add more beauty to the mix. LMD delivers semi-finished villas, giving owners of large villas the opportunity to select the internal design of their dream. To ensure easy access and seamless mobility around the clock, LMD will create a network of internal roads and promenades to connect different components, with 4 accesses leading to STEI8HT from outside, three of which are located on Cairo-Suez Road, while the fourth is a 90 m wide private access for residents driving home from Youssef El Sibaie axes.

Crafting transformative residential and commercial experiences has been LMD’s dedicated pursuit since 2007. As one of the largest and leading real estate developers introducing state-of-the-art residential, commercial and mixed-use real estate projects according to the highest global standards and best practices, LMD is committed to geographic expansion by reflecting its distinctive vision on the world through high-quality developments that transcend the ordinary in every aspect. LMD has a vast land bank in prime locations in Egypt, in addition to strong footprint in Dubai, Spain and Greece. In other words, the company owns a wide selection of projects, comprising commercial, residential, and mixed-use developments, among which are STEI8HT, LMD’s latest residential project in a strategic location in New Cairo, Zoya Ghazala Bay in one of the most spectacular locations of Ghazala Bay, North Coast, One-Ninety, LMD’s mixed-use project on the intersection between the Ring Road and 90 street in New Cairo, and last but not least, 3’Sixty, a business and leisure complex introducing totally-innovative concepts in the heart of Golden Square, New Cairo. LMD has a clear insight and distinctive strategy, aiming to introduce new offerings beyond customers’ expectations.

About LMD for Real Estate Development:

LMD was established in 2007 as first-rate real estate developer. Its profile encompasses projects with a total value of EGP 50 bn. The company’s developments go beyond the Egyptian borders, as the penetrated markets in Dubai and Barcelona with a total of 5,000 units covering 6 million m2, including its Egyptian residential, hospitality, administrative and commercial ventures in Cairo, Sharm El Sheikh, and North Coast. The company’s landmark projects encompass the Continental Tower in Dubai, and Munataner 91 in Barcelona, and the touristic project Athines in Greece. LMD’s Flagship project in Cairo is One -Ninety in a prime location in New Cairo - Egypt with an area exceeding 344,315 m2 that includes W Cairo, Aloft Hotels, W Residences Cairo , Autograph Collection Hotels under the international Marriot administration, in addition to 3’Sixty project - Business & Leisure Park, which is a multi-use project on the Ben Zayed main street in New Cairo’s Golden Square on an area of 55,203 m2, and STEI8HT, a huge residential project in a 500 acre of land located on Suez Desert Road from north parallel to Yousef El Sibaie Axis and opposite El Rehab City. The company also have Zoya Ghazala Bay, on KM 142 Alex-Matrouh Road.

For more information, please visit LMD’s website:

http://www.lmd.com.eg