Cairo, Egypt – LMD, one of Egypt’s leading real estate developers specializing in integrated residential and commercial projects, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Schneider Electric, a global leader in energy management and automation, to collaborate on the design, development, and promotion of smart, sustainable, and energy-efficient developments across its current and future projects in Egypt.

This strategic collaboration reflects LMD’s continued focus on integrating future-ready solutions into its developments, while reinforcing its role in shaping more intelligent and sustainable urban environments. It also brings together Schneider Electric’s global expertise and advanced technologies to support the delivery of a comprehensive smart city framework tailored to the Egyptian market.

Under the agreement, both parties will collaborate across key areas including sustainability, energy management, artificial intelligence, and smart city solutions. Leveraging Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure™ architecture and platform, the partnership aims to design and implement a fully integrated Smart City concept that enhances operational efficiency, resource management, and overall user experience across LMD’s developments.

The collaboration will cover the management of critical infrastructure systems, including electricity, HVAC, water, gas, data networks, and data centers, in addition to data center infrastructure management software (DCIM), traffic systems, security solutions, and centralized command and control centers. This integrated approach is designed to optimize performance, improve resilience, and support long-term sustainability objectives.

Highlighting the strategic vision behind the partnership, Eng. Amr Sultan, Founder and CEO of LMD, stated: “This collaboration marks an important step in advancing how we design and operate our developments. At LMD, we are committed to building future-ready communities that integrate smart technologies and sustainable practices from the ground up. Partnering with Schneider Electric allows us to bring global expertise into our projects, ensuring that our developments are not only efficient and resilient, but also adaptable to the evolving needs of businesses and residents.”

Commenting on this partnership, Sebastian Riez, CEO of Schneider Electric North Africa & Levant, said: “This agreement reflects the strength of our ongoing partnership with LMD and our shared ambition to deliver the next generation of smart, sustainable communities in Egypt. At Schneider Electric, we bring our role as a trusted energy technology partner to life by creating efficient, resilient, and future-ready environments. Building on our joint successes, we leverage advanced technologies and digital solutions to deliver fully integrated infrastructure that enhances performance, optimizes resources, and improves quality of life.”

Through this collaboration, LMD aims to position its developments as state-of-the-art, benchmark projects and a reference model for smart, sustainable, and AI-driven cities in Egypt and the wider region. The partnership builds on Schneider Electric’s proven regional and global track record in delivering scalable, future-ready smart city solutions, bringing this expertise into locally relevant applications. This collaboration supports LMD’s broader vision of shaping a new generation of intelligent and efficient communities, setting new standards for urban development in Egypt.