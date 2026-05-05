Abu Dhabi, UAE: EDGE entity KATIM, a leading provider of data protection solutions, has entered a partnership with KERNO Enterprises (Kerno), the first enterprise-grade IT hardware manufacturer in the UAE, to support sovereign manufacturing of KATIM products in the UAE, complementing its existing sovereign design and development capabilities.

The partnership will consolidate manufacturing and integration capabilities for network encryption technologies in-country, supporting the UAE’s agenda to strengthen data sovereignty and enhance technological independence in critical infrastructure. The agreement was signed by Didier Pagnoux, CEO, KATIM, and Christopher Caswell, Co-Founder and CEO, Kerno, during Make it in the Emirates 2026.

KATIM Gateway is a sovereign-grade, post-quantum resistant network encryptor optimised to secure high-bandwidth data flows between core networks, data centres, and mission-critical operations. The first phase of in-country production will focus on X9001 and X9001-R devices, portable variants of the KATIM Gateway, before extending to X9011, a large-scale provider of data encryption.

Didier Pagnoux, CEO, KATIM, stated: “This partnership is yet another step in the UAE’s mission for complete technological sovereignty. By manufacturing and integrating Gateway devices locally, EDGE acts as a cornerstone of national resilience, providing data protection even in the most sensitive, volatile, and vulnerable environments. We are committed to delivering reliable, end-to-end sovereign solutions in all conditions and without interruption.”

Christopher Caswell, Co-Founder and CEO, Kerno, said: “This partnership with EDGE and KATIM reflects a shared focus on strengthening the UAE’s control over its most critical infrastructure. It’s not just about performance, it’s about trust, security, and the ability to operate without dependency. At KERNO, we are building the capability to manufacture and support advanced systems locally. Working together, we are enabling sovereign, secure infrastructure that can be deployed and maintained within the UAE, especially in environments where there is no margin for compromise.”

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Technologies & Industrialisation, and Homeland Security.

For more information, visit edgegroup.com

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About Kerno

Kerno Enterprises FZO is the first enterprise-level, datacenter-grade IT hardware manufacturer in the United Arab Emirates, with headquarters in Dubai.

Kerno designs, develops, customizes, deploys Intellectual Property, manufactures, and delivers its versatile portfolio of high-performance, enterprise-level, globally competitive technology products, solutions, services, and customer support in the UAE - to power the UAE’s strategic objectives and develop its industrial sector, advance local technology manufacturing capabilities and add In-Country Value.

Our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Dubai Silicon Oasis will have the capacity to produce more than 60,000 technology products per year for our customers in the UAE, including high-performance AI, universal and edge servers; versatile x86 platforms fully developed in-house by Kerno, and mission-critical storage systems.

As Kerno opens its first hardware factory in the UAE, the local manufacturer is committed to enabling the nation to meet most of its domestic demand with secure, high-performance, locally manufactured technology systems, while also building technological leadership and sovereignty in the nation, in the region, and beyond. https://kerno.ae