Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Alt Capital acquires a significant minority stake in Dkhoni, a leading regional fragrance leader with more than SAR600 million in revenues, supporting its growth and planned IPO within 18 months.

Strategic Investment in High-Growth Consumer Brand

Alt Capital, a CMA-regulated private equity firm, announced the acquisition of a minority stake in Dkhoni, as part of its strategy to back high-potential consumer businesses in Saudi Arabia and the wider region.

Dkhoni has built a strong position in the fragrance market, driven by a distinctive brand identity, expanding retail presence, and a loyal customer base. Founder Rayan bin Hzam described the partnership as “a significant milestone,” adding that the company is now well-positioned to accelerate its expansion and move forward with its IPO ambitions.

Driving Scale and Market Readiness

This partnership will support Dkhoni’s next phase of growth, focusing on scaling operations, strengthening market positioning, and preparing the business for a potential public listing.

Alt Capital sees significant opportunity to further enhance scale and operational performance within the business, according to its Managing Director, Karim Burhani, as it works closely with the management team to unlock additional value.

Abdullah Altobaishi, CEO of Alt Capital, commented: “We are pleased to partner with Dkhoni at this pivotal stage of its journey. The company has demonstrated strong brand equity, operational excellence, and a clear path toward scalable growth. Our investment aligns with our mandate to support leading businesses as they prepare for long-term value creation, including public market readiness.”

About Alt Capital

Alt Capital is a Riyadh-based, CMA-regulated private equity firm focused on investing in high-growth companies across key sectors. The firm partners with management teams to deliver long-term value creation and institutionalize businesses for future public market opportunities.

About Dkhoni

Dkhoni is a regional leader in the perfume retail sector with global ambition, offering a curated range of distinctive fragrances. The company continues to expand its footprint and product portfolio, positioning itself as a strong candidate for a future public listing.

Keywords

Alternative Capital, Dkhoni, Saudi Arabia, Private Equity, Investment, IPO, Fragrance Retail, Consumer Sector, Alt Capital, TASI.

For Media Inquiries

Name: Reem Yassine

Email: reem@district-twelve.com