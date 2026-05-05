Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates:The Abu Dhabi Family Business Council (ADFBC) announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC (ADIB) to establish a structured framework for the delivery of premium, Shari’a-compliant banking services to ADFBC members.

The agreement will see ADIB extend its full spectrum of Private and Priority Banking services, including dedicated relationship management, expedited client onboarding, tailored investment offerings, and covered cards to the members of the Council. The collaboration is designed to address the distinct financial requirements of high-net-worth families and business owners ADFBC represents.

The MOU spans three core areas of collaboration: Private and Priority Banking solutions, joint marketing, and promotional campaigns targeting ADFBC members, and secure coordination to enable personalised service delivery. ADIB will also develop a dedicated electronic portal on its official website exclusively for ADFBC members, built in full coordination with the Council.

The partnership advances ADFBC’s strategic mandate to strengthen the financial capabilities of Abu Dhabi’s family business community, while ensuring members have access to a high-touch, Shari’a-compliant banking experience.

H.E. Masoud Al Massoud, Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Family Business Council and the Treasurer of the Abu Dhabi Chamber Board, said: “This MOU reflects the Abu Dhabi Family Business Council’s commitment to connecting its members with world-class financial services that are both strategically aligned with their business ambitions and firmly grounded in Islamic finance principles. ADIB is a natural partner in that endeavour, and we look forward to working together to deliver a truly differentiated banking experience for the families and entrepreneurs who drive Abu Dhabi’s economy.”

Hasan Abdullah Al Shamsi, Acting Head of Private Banking, said: “This partnership with the Abu Dhabi Family Businesses Council reflects our commitment to providing fully integrated private banking services, built on a deep understanding of family needs and supported by carefully tailored financial solutions.

At ADIB, we focus on delivering a banking experience grounded in trust and quality by leveraging specialised expertise and offering solutions that align with each client’s unique requirements, strengthening our ability to support their ambitions and long-term financial stability.”

The agreement reflects ADFBC’s broader ambition to build a robust ecosystem of services and partnerships that support the long-term competitiveness, governance, and financial resilience of Abu Dhabi’s family business community.

About Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC (“ADIB”)

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with AED 281 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day.

ADIB provides Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking and Wealth Management Solutions. The bank was established in 1997 and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has a strong presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Qatar, and Iraq.

Named World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times - The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.

For media information, please visit www.adib.ae or contact:

ADIBLamia Khaled Hariz

ADIB Head of Public Affairs

Weber Shandwick

adib@webershandwick.com