DUBAI - The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, represented by the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, announced the issuance of 759 housing approvals during the first quarter of 2026, with a total value exceeding AED616 million.

These included: 129 housing grants and benefits worth AED102.9 million, 583 housing loans and financing solutions, delivered in partnership with national banks, valued at AED460.5 million, and 47 government housing loans within residential complexes worth AED53.2 million.

This milestone reflects the accelerating pace of delivery and the growing efficiency and sustainability of the UAE’s housing support system.

This strong performance builds on the programme’s track record since its establishment in 1999, during which it has issued over 73,000 housing support decisions nationwide, valued at more than AED50 billion. The programme offers an integrated suite of housing solutions tailored to meet citizens’ diverse needs, contributing to family stability and enhancing quality of life.

The public-private partnership model in housing finance has marked a major shift in sector efficiency. It has helped eliminate more than 12,000 backlog applications, increased the fulfillment rate from 34 percent to 94 percent, and supported achieving a 91 percent home ownership rate, demonstrating the effectiveness and long-term socio-economic impact of the UAE’s housing policies.

Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said, “The rapid progress witnessed in the UAE’s housing sector reflects the forward-looking vision of our leadership and its commitment to providing adequate housing for citizens as a cornerstone of family stability and a key pillar of quality of life. The UAE’s housing policies are based on an integrated approach that places people at the forefront, translating the leadership’s directives into building a cohesive, prosperous, and stable society.”

He added that these efforts align with the UAE’s broader vision of developing more prosperous, resilient, and sustainable cities and communities, in line with the goals of "We the UAE 2031" and the UAE Centennial 2071, through the development of a comprehensive housing ecosystem that supports citizens’ wellbeing.

Engineer Mohammed Al Mansoori, Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, said, “The UAE’s housing ecosystem is undergoing a strategic transformation driven by innovative financing models, stronger private sector partnerships, and the adoption of smart solutions that enhance service efficiency and accelerate housing delivery in a sustainable manner. This approach ensures a balance between financial sustainability and social impact, while strengthening the sector’s ability to keep pace with population growth and future challenges.”