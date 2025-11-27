Dubai, UAE: LIXIL Housing Technology Asia has officially launched TOSTEM, Japan’s leading brand for aluminum windows and doors, in the United Arab Emirates. This regional debut represents a key milestone in the brand’s international growth strategy, introducing Japanese design precision, quality, and sustainability to the Middle East through its first regional showroom in Dubai.

For more than a century, TOSTEM has set the benchmark for design and performance in modern living. Part of LIXIL Corporation, one of the world’s largest home and building product manufacturers, TOSTEM products are crafted through an integrated manufacturing system that combines aluminum casting, extrusion, coating, fabrication, and assembly, all under one roof. This ensures consistent quality, long-term reliability, and alignment with Japan’s highest production standards.

With Dubai emerging as a global hub for design, construction, and innovation, the launch underlines LIXIL’s confidence in the UAE as a springboard for regional growth.

Solutions Designed for the Region

TOSTEM’s portfolio includes a wide range of aluminum systems ranging from windows, doors, and exteriors, engineered for both residential and commercial projects. Each product is tested for wind load, water tightness, air tightness, and acoustic performance, making it perfectly suited for the UAE’s climatic conditions.

Inspired by the minimalist elegance of Japanese design, TOSTEM’s slim frames, clean lines, and seamless finishes complement the region’s contemporary architecture. The brand also integrates sustainability at its core, using environmentally conscious materials such as PremiAL R100, Japan’s first 100% recycled aluminum, and energy-efficient designs that enhance comfort while reducing environmental impact.

In line with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 strategic initiative and the broader sustainability goals outlined in Vision 2030, TOSTEM’s solutions support greener construction practices and energy-efficient building design, key priorities for the country’s next phase of sustainable urban development.

Introducing IN16: The Art of Inside–Outside Harmony

Expanding beyond exteriors, TOSTEM now brings IN16, its first aluminum interior system designed by the LIXIL Global Design Team, to the Middle East. Winner of the Good Design Award Japan 2025, IN16 merges aesthetics and function to create continuity between indoor and outdoor spaces, reflecting the growing trend toward open, light-filled living seen in many UAE homes and developments.

Strengthening LIXIL’s Presence in the Middle East

The launch of TOSTEM in the UAE aligns with LIXIL’s Three Pillar Growth Plan, focusing on category, area, and segment expansion. The Dubai showroom, opened in October 2025, will serve as an experience hub for architects, developers, and homeowners, enabling them to explore the brand’s full range of premium Japanese solutions.

In November 2025, TOSTEM will also participate in The Big 5 Global Exhibition in Dubai, showcasing its latest innovations and strengthening collaboration with regional industry partners. A dedicated LIXIL team will further support the brand’s entry into the luxury and high-rise residential segment, driving innovation and partnerships for landmark projects across the Middle East.

Executive Remarks

“Our success in Asia has built a strong foundation, and we are now ready to expand strategically and ambitiously,” said Ichiro Murakoshi, Leader, LHT Asia. “This growth strategy allows us to bring TOSTEM’s Japanese quality and design excellence to new customers, new markets, and new architectural environments.”

“We remain committed to advancing our business and delivering products that help people live better lives everywhere,” Murakoshi added.

About TOSTEM

TOSTEM is a globally recognized Japanese brand of aluminum windows and doors under LIXIL Corporation, Japan’s leading name in building materials and housing products. Guided by a commitment to quality and innovation, TOSTEM continues to evolve with changing lifestyles, enhancing the comfort and performance of homes while connecting people to nature through durable, beautifully engineered designs.

About LIXIL

LIXIL is a global leader in the housing and building industry, offering innovative products and services that enhance daily living. With a portfolio that includes renowned brands such as TOSTEM, GROHE, and American Standard, LIXIL operates in more than 150 countries and employs over 55,000 people worldwide, combining design, technology, and quality to make better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere.