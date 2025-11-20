MoU with Unified takes Liwan’s mixed-use living model closer to reality at 616-unit Riyadh development

Livein Liwan residents to benefit from premium services provided by STAY

50% completion target met, with delivery due in Q4 2026

2,500-unit Liwan Najd development also announced on sidelines of Cityscape Global 2025

Riyadh: Liwan Real Estate Development, one of Riyadh’s leading mixed-use property developers, concluded its participation at Cityscape Global 2025 as a Platinum Sponsor, after announcing two strategic partnerships that signal the next phase of its evolution as a developer of human-centric, mixed-use developments supporting the capital’s urban transformation.

During the four-day event at the Riyadh Exhibition & Convention Centre (Malham), Liwan signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with Unified Asset Property Management (UAPM) and STAY, two industry leaders whose expertise will underpin the delivery of Livein Liwan into a flagship mixed-use community. Upon completion, Livein Liwan will encompass 616 units – 470 of which are residential – bringing together residential, commercial, office, and leisure space in a holistic development that blends Salmani design with modern convenience in the heart of Riyadh.

Liwan’s collaboration with Unified, one of the Kingdom’s major retail facilities managers with over 5 million sqm under management, will enhance Livein Liwan’s ample, walkable spaces with curated lifestyle amenities that add leisure and convenience to daily life for residents and visitors alike.

The company’s partnership with STAY on Livein Liwan represents a major step toward establishing high-standard, long-term leasing models for serviced apartments in Building B3. STAY brings proven operational expertise and strong tenant-market performance, in addition to round-the-clock maintenance services, smart-home technologies, and other leading solutions that ensure the highest levels of operational excellence.

“In addition to serving as a platform to demonstrate our bold vision for human-centered, multiuse community living in the Saudi capital, there is no better venue than Cityscape Global 2025 to announce the strategic partnerships helping us see our vision through to fruition,” said Abdulrahman bin Saud Aldhyem, CEO of Liwan Real Estate Development. “Thanks to partnerships like these, Liwan is en route to delivering one of Riyadh’s most exciting developments.”

Further underpinning meaningful progress on Livein Liwan, it was also announced that the development has reached 50% overall completion, with 100% of structural works built, finishing works underway, and 4 million safe working hours logged. The project remains on track for its Q4 2026 completion, when it will welcome residents to a fully integrated community, offering residential, retail, and hospitality.

As seen at Cityscape Global 2025, Liwan is rapidly advancing to the next phase of project execution by turning the next generation of mixed-use urban communities from concepts into living ecosystems.

Reflecting Vision 2030’s goals, Liwan continues to champion a model of urban development that blends innovation, design excellence, and community value creation. With more than 3,000 residential units currently under development and a target of 10,000 units by 2030, Liwan is helping drive Riyadh’s transformation into one of the region’s most livable cities, in-line with the social and economic goals of Vision 2030.

Through its participation at Cityscape Global 2025 and beyond, Liwan continues to engage with investors, partners, and industry leaders to explore new opportunities and share ideas that will shape the future of real estate in Riyadh and Saudi Arabia. One of these was the announcement of the launch of its Liwan Najd development, a 2,500-unit mixed-use project in Granada District, which has now reached the design concept stage.

About Liwan Real Estate Development

Liwan Real Estate Development is a Riyadh-based developer dedicated to creating places where people live, work, connect, and prosper. Guided by the values of creativity in designing and developing urban projects that enriches the customer experience, it integrates Saudi heritage with modern design to deliver landmark destinations that enhance the Kingdom’s urban quality of life and help deliver Vision 2030’s transformative housing targets.