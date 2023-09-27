Muscat: Positioning itself as a leading multi-line insurer, Liva Insurance participated in the 12th edition of Oman Health Exhibition and Conference 2023, organized by CONNECT and the Ministry of Health, over the period from 18th to 20th September, to showcase its latest innovative health insurance solutions that cater the needs of both individual and retail clienteles. Liva Insurance’s participation in this prominent medical event comes to affirm its endeavors to spread awareness about the significance of having health insurance.

Oman Health Exhibition and Conference is the largest and most prominent international event that seeks to spearhead advancements in the medical and healthcare field in the Sultanate of Oman. The event brought together several leading local and international medical and healthcare institutions. With the participation of over 160 entrepreneurs and medical entities from various countries, the event reflects the commitment of the Omani healthcare sector to exchanging knowledge and expertise, contributing to developing the nation’s healthcare scene.

Commenting on the occasion, Samir Al Balushi, Head of Distribution- Life & Health said:” Aspiring to become the region's leading multi-line insurer, Liva remains committed to offering innovative insurance products and services, particularly health insurance solutions to ensure meeting the needs of its client base. This time, Liva participated in the most prominent international health event to showcase the vital role of insurance companies in providing the latest innovative health insurance solutions. This event is an ideal platform that brings together experts, institutions, and relevant entities to exchange experiences and medical methods adopted in the healthcare sector. Liva seeks to constantly improve its health insurance services to ensure fulfilling the needs of all segments of society.”

The first day of the event witnessed broad participation from policymakers and industry experts in the field of health, where thought-leadership discussions were held on various topics that focused on developing sustainable policies to improve patient care, the latest innovations in healthcare, and the importance of medical education. Sreekant Shetty, Life and Health Portfolio at Liva Insurance participated in a panel discussion on nuances of the healthcare sector and its relationship with the insurance sector, and how both sectors can combine to provide the best quality of care for the customer, He also shed light on the critical challenges faced by healthcare professionals.

Additionally, Shetty delved more into some details about health insurance solutions offered by local insurance companies and multiple methods of financing health care.

Aspiring to become the region's leading multi-line insurer, Liva- a new brand created in 2023 from the synergetic union of Al Ahlia Insurance and National Life & General Insurance Company (NLGIC)- offers a broad suite of digitally enabled, customizable solutions across all lines of insurance, underpinned by exceptional service. The company aims to instill confidence in people to live the life they want, well prepared for the unexpected, by creating an ecosystem beyond insurance that has customers’ needs at its core.

About Liva Insurance

Liva is a new brand created in 2023 from the synergetic union of Al Ahlia Insurance and National Life & General Insurance Company (NLGIC). Aspiring to become the region's leading multi-line insurer, Liva is a unique combination of two dynamic and award-winning companies with a collective experience of over 80 years, a shared vision, and highly complementary capabilities.

The organization comprises six major companies: National Life & General Insurance Company SAOG (NLGIC), RSA Middle East BSC (c) (RSA Middle East), Al Ahlia Insurance Co. SAOG (Al Ahlia), Al Alamiya for Cooperative Insurance Co. (Al Alamiya), NLGIC Support Services Private Limited (NSSPL), and Inayah TPA LLC.

Liva offers a broad suite of digitally enabled, customizable solutions across all lines of insurance, underpinned by exceptional service. The company aims to instill confidence in people to live the life they want, well prepared for the unexpected, by creating an ecosystem beyond insurance that has customers’ needs at its core.