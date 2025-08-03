Salalah – Highlighting its continuous commitment to fostering a culture of safety and responsible driving, Liva Insurance proudly participated as a Gold Sponsor of the Traffic Safety Awareness Exhibition, organized by the Royal Oman Police (ROP) at the Salalah Gardens Mall.

The event was inaugurated under the esteemed patronage of HE Najeeb Ali Al Rawas, Governor of the Al Dhahirah Governorate.

Held during the peak of Salalah’s renowned Khareef season, the exhibition perfectly aligns with Liva Insurance’s strategic focus this year, reinforcing the importance of road safety among residents and visitors alike. Khareef annually attracts several visitors from across Oman and beyond, significantly increasing traffic on the roads and presenting distinct driving challenges.

Throughout the exhibition, the Royal Oman Police provided visitors with essential safety guidelines and practical advice to effectively manage the unique driving conditions encountered during the Khareef season.

Commenting on this initiative, Bader Al Marzouqi, Head of Distribution Personal Lines, stated: “At Liva Insurance, safeguarding the well-being of our community is central to everything we do. Supporting initiatives such as the Traffic Safety Awareness Exhibition is an integral part of our strategy to enhance road safety awareness, especially during the Khareef season when Salalah experiences a significant influx of visitors.

“Through our continuous support of events like this, we aim to proactively educate drivers and the wider community about responsible driving practices, ultimately contributing to safer roads for everyone in Oman.”

During the Khareef season, heavy fog often reduces visibility dramatically, requiring motorists to exercise heightened vigilance, use fog lights responsibly, and maintain safe distances between vehicles. Rainfall further complicates conditions, causing roads to become slippery, so drivers are advised to handle their vehicles gently, especially when navigating curves or steep turns.

Additionally, roads near mountainous areas may pose risks from rocks unexpectedly descending onto roadways, demanding cautious driving at all times. Recognizing these seasonal challenges, Liva Insurance actively collaborates with the Royal Oman Police by advocating and promoting these essential driving guidelines.

Through its dedicated support for crucial public safety initiatives like the Traffic Safety Awareness Exhibition, Liva Insurance continues to demonstrate leadership – not only as a provider of innovative insurance solutions – but also as an active partner in national efforts aimed at reducing road accidents and fostering a culture of responsibility and caution among all road users across the Sultanate of Oman.

About Liva Insurance:

Established in 2023 through the integration of Al Ahlia Insurance and National Life & General Insurance Company (NLGIC), Liva Insurance is the region’s leading multi-line insurance company that provides Motor, Home, Travel, Health, Life and various business insurances serving the GCC region for over 80 years.

Liva Insurance is redefining insurance for today’s realities, combining local knowledge, passion and presence with global expertise to go beyond premiums, products and policies, providing smart, quick and reliable solutions.