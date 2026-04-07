Dubai, UAE - LIPTON Teas and Infusions, the world’s leading tea company with operations in over 100 countries, has officially commissioned a solar power plant in collaboration with Yellow Door Energy, a premier sustainable energy partner in the Middle East and South Africa.

The newly operational 580 kilowatt-peak (kWp) solar plant, installed in Lipton Jebel Ali factory car park roof, is projected to generate 958,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of clean electricity in its first year, covering 13% of the facility’s energy consumption, and enough to produce more than 1 billion teabags a year. To maintain optimal performance, the facility features four cleaning robots that efficiently remove dust while minimizing water usage.

Comprising nearly 1,000 solar panels, this solar plant not only provides renewable energy generation but also offers shade for 88 parking spaces. The project is set to reduce carbon emissions by 388,000 kilograms annually, directly supporting LIPTON Teas and Infusions global sustainability objectives and aligning with the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Clean Energy Strategy.

“This solar installation in Lipton Jebel Ali factory enhances our share of renewable electricity at our Dubai operations, “Our commitment to achieving Net Zero across our value chain by 2040 is further strengthened by this project, raising the proportion of clean energy used in our manufacturing facilities. Additionally, our Khanewal factory in Pakistan is already utilizing solar power, and our Kaplan factory in Turkey is pursuing similar initiatives, reinforcing our global commitment to decarbonization.” Bruno Laine, Chief Supply Chain Officer at LIPTON Teas and Infusions, stated.

"Our commitment to environmental responsibility has always been a fundamental part of how we operate at the Lipton Jebel Ali factory. As the first factory in the United Arab Emirates to achieve zero waste to landfill, we are advancing further by taking decisive action to reduce our environmental impact at its source. The solar panels installation initiative aligns with the environmental pillar outlined in the Lipton Management System and supports the UAE's Net Zero objectives. Our partnership with Yellow Door Energy demonstrates our clear intent to turn our sustainability commitments into meaningful, measurable results” Philip Ayoub, Lipton Jebel Ali Factory Director, and Global Digital Lead, LIPTON Teas and Infusions, commented.

Jeremy Crane, Group CEO of Yellow Door Energy, remarked, “We are proud to partner with LIPTON Teas and Infusions to bring this solar plant to life in Lipton Jebel Ali factory. This project exemplifies how manufacturers can effectively reduce emissions and energy costs through solar leasing. With over 1.1 terawatt-hours of clean electricity generated across seven countries, Yellow Door Energy continues to gain the trust of global manufacturers as they work towards decarbonizing their operations.”

As the solar developer, Yellow Door Energy is responsible for financing, designing, constructing, commissioning, operating, and maintaining the solar plant throughout the lease term. Solar leasing allows businesses to cut energy costs without upfront investment or operational risks, enabling them to focus on their core operations while enjoying the benefits of clean energy.

This solar plant marks a step towards LIPTON Teas and Infusions’ goal of achieving net-zero emissions across its value chain by 2040, with clear near-term targets aligned with a 1.5°C trajectory. Lipton Jebel Ali solar project exemplifies a tangible commitment to sustainability and setting a benchmark for the industry.

About LIPTON Teas and Infusions:

LIPTON Teas and Infusions is the world’s largest tea business, with world-class brands that are household names such as Lipton, Pukka, TAZO, T2 and PG Tips. With production sites in 4 continents and a presence in more than 100 countries, LIPTON Teas and Infusions products are enjoyed by hundreds of millions of consumers around the world each day. As an independent company since July 2022, LIPTON Teas and Infusions has been united in one purpose: We craft great teas for every occasion, to bring joy and inspire a healthier lifestyle.

www.liptonteas.com

About Lipton Jebel Ali Factory:

One of the largest tea packing facilities in the world, producing more than 11 billion tea bags annually. Established in 1998 and inaugurated by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, this state-of-the-art factory employs leading digital technologies and automation to enhance efficiency, optimize energy consumption, and streamline operations.

Renowned for its commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability, Lipton Jebel Ali Factory has become a household name. It was the first manufacturing site in the UAE to be recognized as a Zero Waste to Landfill site in 2014 In 2023, it received accolade as the Smart Manufacturer Award from the Make it in the Emirates initiative by MoIAT, and in 2025, celebrated a milestone of 7,000 days of safe work.

Located in the Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA), this 11,000 square meter facility packs loose tea, tea bags, and envelopes. It serves as a vital hub for delivering sustainably grown tea to over 45 destinations across six continents, embodying Dubai's role as a bridge between diverse cultures and markets.

About Yellow Door Energy

Yellow Door Energy is the leading sustainable energy partner for businesses, serving commercial and industrial customers in the Middle East and Africa. The company’s solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) solutions enable businesses to reduce energy costs, improve power reliability and lower carbon emissions. These solutions, operating under a solar lease or power purchase agreement (PPA), directly contributing to companies’ and countries’ Net Zero targets. Yellow Door Energy’s shareholders are Actis, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Mitsui & Co., Ltd., and The Arab Energy Fund (TAEF).

www.yellowdoorenergy.com