Dubai, UAE: Liplyn Information Group (Liplyn IG), an AI-focused digital marketing agency which helps brands get noticed on GenAI search assistants like ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, Gemini, and Mistral, announced its official launch in Dubai. This follows its platform debut last week at Expand North Star at Dubai Harbour, which took place during GITEX GLOBAL and was hosted by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy.

Luke Liplijn, the founder of Liplyn IG, said: “For twenty years, Google Search was the stable engine of web traffic and the default way businesses got found. GenAI has changed things. Many companies have noticed a drop in their organic traffic. We use AI-driven content distribution that is designed for today’s AI assistants, not yesterday’s algorithms”.

Liplyn IG was launched by serial entrepreneur Luke Liplijn who worked in data and AI for over 20 years, while the company’s team brings together PR, SEO, Data and AI specialists. The company works closely with marketing agencies, influencers, tech companies, and real estate firms in the UAE and Europe. The goal is to help clients grow in Dubai and cross-border into other MENAT and European markets.

“A simple, real example: parents asking an AI assistant ‘Who is the best pediatric dentist in Dubai?’ As a pediatric dental clinic, you want to be among the top three answers from the AI assistant”, Nadia El-Sayed, a senior AI search specialist at Liplyn IG, said.

“GenAI isn’t just question in, answer out anymore. AI-Search is merging the whole digital footprint of a brand, before it decides if and how to use it in their answers. Our job is to build the authority and signals that make brands rank, and win, inside that journey. Recent changes from AI assistants show that in-chat shopping and agentic commerce are becoming more popular. The number of new features is growing quickly every day”, El-Sayed added.

Liplyn IG’s Brandbooster program offers digital PR designed for the age of AI. Creating stories, releases, and expert insights optimized for generative AI models. It enhances AI search and SEO by improving entity and knowledge graphs, making it easier for AI assistants to cite and recommend brands. Through strategic backlinking, open API's, technical GEO and authority building across owned and partner networks, it strengthens brand visibility, while advanced dashboards measure AI discovery by tracking AI assistant mentions, citations, and answer-box shares.

Liplyn IG helps improve campaigns with a network of 65 owned websites and marketplaces. The company also has over 200,000 partner sites in the MENAT region, Europe, and North America.

About Liplyn Information Group

Liplyn Information Group (Liplyn IG) was founded by Luke Liplijn. It is a cross-border SEO, GEO, and Digital PR agency. The headquarters is in Dubai, with offices in the Netherlands and Portugal. With 20 years of experience in media, data science, and AI, the team helps companies get noticed. They focus on both traditional search engines and new AI platforms.