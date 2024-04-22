Georgia, USA – LinkShadow, a global leader in intelligent Network Detection and Response (NDR) announced participation at GISEC 2024 and will be showcasing its cutting-edge NDR technology which has also been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner Market Guide for NDR.

This year, GISEC 2024, hosted by the UAE Cybersecurity Council focuses on AI driven cyber resilience which is revolutionizing the business landscape. This exclusive platform facilitates enterprises from diverse sectors across MEA to experience the most advanced innovations and expertise that are driving the evolution of cybersecurity strategies.

Fadi Sharaf, Regional Sales Director, LinkShadow commented, “GISEC is an ideal platform for LinkShadow to exhibit our NDR technology which is perfectly aligned with the 2024 GISEC theme. LinkShadow NDR solution harnesses AI and helps control the machine learning process end to end – from data collection through processing to detection and response. The AI-Powered Engine delivers easy, intuitive, and intelligent security solutions for organizations and our aim is to empower enterprises adopt this robust cybersecurity framework.”

LinkShadow intelligent NDR combines advanced analytics and network detection capabilities driven by AI and advanced machine learning to detect anomalies, for threat hunting, threat scoring and to automate incident response. This is a valuable tool for CISOs and SOC teams to have complete visibility with real-time protection and control of their complex environment.

For more insights and updates, visit LinkShadow at GISEC 2024 from 23rd to 25th April at A80 Hall 6: https://www.linkshadow.com/gisec2024

About LinkShadow

LinkShadow is a US-registered company with regional offices in the Middle East. It is pioneered by a team of highly skilled solution architects, product specialists, and programmers with a vision to formulate a next-generation cybersecurity solution that provides unparalleled detection of even the most sophisticated threats. LinkShadow was built with the vision of enhancing organizations' defenses against advanced cyber-attacks, zero-day malware, and ransomware, while simultaneously gaining rapid insight into the effectiveness of their existing security investments. For more information, visit www.linkshadow.com

Ann Paterson | VP of Marketing

LinkShadow | E: ann@linkshadow.com