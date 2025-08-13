As the global energy landscape shifts toward cleaner fuel sources, natural gas is taking centre stage in Africa’s energy transition, with international collaboration playing a key role in unlocking the continent’s vast gas potential.

Africa holds approximately 6 per cent of the world’s natural gas reserves and is expected to contribute significantly to the global LNG supply by 2030, particularly through projects in Mozambique, Nigeria, Senegal, and Mauritania.

With global LNG demand forecast to rise at a CAGR of 1.5 per cent through 2030, Africa is strategically positioned to meet this demand—especially from markets in Europe and Asia.

Saudi Arabia’s growing engagement with Africa’s gas sector is emerging as a central pillar of its broader energy diplomacy strategy, with the country strengthening bilateral and multilateral partnerships to unlock gas potential across the continent.

As part of this push, Saudi Arabia has prioritised infrastructure development, upstream participation, and downstream collaboration, positioning itself as a long-term partner in Africa’s energy future.

Saudi Arabia’s state-owned Aramco is playing a key role in advancing Saudi-Africa gas cooperation, expanding its technical collaboration with African national oil companies to support gas monetisation, exploration, and production.

The country has also integrated natural gas into its broader financial and development strategy for Africa, with a $41 billion funding package for sub-Saharan Africa set to promote gas-related projects as part of a wider drive to expand energy access and industrial capacity.

Signalling renewed investor confidence in the continent’s upstream natural gas potential, Austrian energy company OMV recently resumed exploration activities in Libya’s Sirte Basin.

In partnership with Libya’s National Oil Corporation, OMV recently spudded the ESSAR well in Block C103 and is advancing an infrastructure-led campaign focused on unlocking reserves near existing production facilities.

By investing in infrastructure, exploration, and production, regional and international players are strengthening Africa’s position in the global energy market.

With major developments underway across Libya, Algeria, Egypt, and Morocco, North Africa is rapidly advancing as a natural gas powerhouse on the continent.

Libya is ramping up gas production through projects like Structures A&E and Bouri Gas Utilisation, while Algeria targets a production rate of 200 billion cubic meters annually by 2027.

Egypt is boosting output with a new licensing round and continued development of the Zohr field, while Morocco progresses with the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline to enhance regional supply.

“International engagement in Africa’s natural gas sector is fast-becoming a game-changer for the continent. By investing in infrastructure, exploration and production, regional and international players are strengthening Africa’s position in the global energy market. This kind of strategic partnership is exactly what the continent needs to full monetise its natural gas potential,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber. -OGN / TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

