Increased the midpoint of our 2025 full-year revenue guidance by $1.5 billion to be in the range of $60 billion to $62 billion; reported EPS guidance raised to be in the range of $20.85 to $22.10 and non-GAAP EPS guidance raised to be in the range $21.75 to $23.00.

Pipeline progress included positive results in orforglipron for obesity, Mounjaro SURPASS CVOT for type 2 diabetes and heart disease, and Jaypirca H2H vs Imbruvica in CLL/SLL.

Q2 2025 EPS increased 92% to $6.29 on a reported basis and increased 61% to $6.31 on a non-GAAP basis, both inclusive of $0.14 of acquired IPR&D charges.

Business development activity included the completed acquisitions of SiteOne Therapeutics, Inc. and Verve Therapeutics, Inc.

INDIANAPOLIS /PRNewswire/ --Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2025.

"Lilly delivered another quarter of strong performance, achieving 38% year-over-year revenue growth driven by robust sales of Zepbound and Mounjaro and sustained momentum across our key medicines," said David A. Ricks, Lilly chair and CEO. "Our pipeline continued to advance, highlighted by positive study results in oncology and cardiometabolic health—including Mounjaro's demonstrated cardio-protective effects in patients with type 2 diabetes and heart disease and strong data for our oral incretin, orforglipron, in obesity. We also expanded manufacturing capacity to meet increasing demand and invested in key R&D initiatives to support our long-term growth."

Second-Quarter Reported Results

In Q2 2025, worldwide revenue was $15.56 billion, an increase of 38% compared with Q2 2024, driven by a 42% increase in volume, partially offset by a 6% decrease due to lower realized prices. Key Products1 revenue grew to $10.40 billion in Q2 2025, led by Zepbound and Mounjaro.

Revenue in the U.S. increased 38% to $10.81 billion, driven by a 46% increase in volume, partially offset by an 8% decrease due to lower realized prices. The increase in U.S. volume and decline in realized prices was driven by Zepbound and Mounjaro.

Revenue outside the U.S. increased 37% to $4.74 billion, driven by a 35% increase in volume and to a lesser extent a 3% favorable impact on foreign exchange rates, partially offset by a 1% decrease due to lower realized prices. The volume increase outside the U.S. was driven primarily by Mounjaro.

Gross margin increased 44% to $13.11 billion in Q2 2025. Gross margin as a percent of revenue was 84.3%, an increase of 3.5 percentage points. The increase in gross margin percent was primarily driven by improved cost of production and favorable product mix, partially offset by lower realized prices.

In Q2 2025, research and development expenses increased 23% to $3.34 billion, or 21.4% of revenue, driven by continued investments in the company's early and late-stage portfolio.

Marketing, selling and administrative expenses increased 30% to $2.75 billion in Q2 2025, primarily driven by promotional efforts supporting ongoing and future launches.

There were no asset impairment, restructuring and other special charges in Q2 2025. In Q2 2024, there was a charge of $435.0 million, which related to litigation.

The effective tax rate was 16.5% in Q2 2025 compared with 15.6% in Q2 2024. The lower tax rate in Q2 2024 reflects the favorable tax impact of asset impairment, restructuring and other special charges in Q2 2024.

In Q2 2025, net income and earnings per share (EPS) were $5.66 billion and $6.29, respectively, compared with net income of $2.97 billion and EPS of $3.28 in Q2 2024. EPS in Q2 2025 and Q2 2024 both included acquired IPR&D charges of $0.14.

Second-Quarter Non-GAAP Measures

On a non-GAAP basis, Q2 2025 gross margin increased 43% to $13.23 billion. Gross margin as a percent of revenue was 85.0%, an increase of 3.0 percentage points. The increase in gross margin percent was primarily driven by improved cost of production and favorable product mix, partially offset by lower realized prices.

On a non-GAAP basis, Q2 2025 net income and EPS were $5.68 billion and $6.31, respectively, compared with net income of $3.54 billion and EPS of $3.92 in Q2 2024. Non-GAAP EPS in Q2 2025 and Q2 2024 both included acquired IPR&D charges of $0.14.

Selected Revenue Highlights

Mounjaro

For Q2 2025, worldwide Mounjaro revenue increased 68% to $5.20 billion. U.S. revenue was $3.30 billion, an increase of 37%, reflecting strong demand, partially offset by lower realized prices. Revenue outside the U.S. increased to $1.90 billion compared with $677.2 million in Q2 2024, primarily driven by volume growth, including entry into new markets.

Zepbound

For Q2 2025, U.S. Zepbound revenue increased 172% to $3.38 billion, compared with $1.24 billion in Q2 2024, primarily driven by increased demand, partially offset by lower realized prices.

Verzenio

For Q2 2025, worldwide Verzenio revenue increased 12% to $1.49 billion. U.S. revenue was $929.0 million, an increase of 8%, driven by increased volume. Revenue outside the U.S. was $560.3 million, an increase of 19%, primarily driven by volume growth.

2025 Financial Guidance

Full year guidance increased to the range of $60.0 billion to $62.0 billion, primarily driven by strong underlying business performance across the portfolio and foreign exchange rates.

The performance margin2 is now expected to be in the range of 42.0% and 43.5% on a reported basis and 43.0% and 44.5% on a non-GAAP basis. Both ratios reflecting the increase in revenue guidance.

Other income (expense) on a reported basis is now expected to be expense in the range of $750 million to $650 million due to a decrease in net losses on investments in equity securities and is still expected to be expense in the range of $700 million to $600 million on a non-GAAP basis.

The 2025 estimated effective tax rate increased from approximately 17% on a reported basis to 19% which reflects an anticipated third quarter charge as a result of recently enacted U.S. tax legislation. The non-GAAP estimated tax rate is still expected to be approximately 17%.

Based on these changes, EPS guidance increased to the range of $20.85 to $22.10 on a reported basis and $21.75 to $23.00 on a non-GAAP basis. The company's updated 2025 financial guidance reflects adjustments shown in the reconciliation table below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

