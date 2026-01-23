Dubai, UAE – Lighthouse Properties has announced the complete sell-out of Arthouse Private Residences, marking the master broker’s first launch as a strategic partner to Clédor Developments and Viva Development.

The sell-out underscores Lighthouse Properties’ focus on limited-scale residential projects in low-density, well-connected communities. With a total of 120 units and completion targeted for Q1 2028, the development achieved full sell-out shortly after launch, supported by Lighthouse Properties’ established broker partner ecosystem and growing investor confidence in thoughtfully positioned lifestyle developments.

Marwan Al Kindi, Founder and CEO of Lighthouse Properties, said: “Arthouse Private Residences reflects the type of projects we prioritize – developments with a defined concept, strong location fundamentals, and a clear target market. Reaching a full sell-out on our first launch with Clédor Developments and Viva Development shows that the market clearly responded to the project, and that the way it was brought to market worked.”

Omar Gull, Founder and CEO of Clédor Developments, added: “We are very pleased to partner with Lighthouse Properties on this launch. Their structured approach to the market and deep broker relationships were instrumental to the project’s performance. Working with Marwan Al Kindi once again confirmed why he is widely known in the industry as Mr. Sold-Out – a reputation built on consistency, trust, and results.”

Located in Meydan District 11, the project brings the legacy of Arthouse Hotel New York City to Dubai through a limited collection of one- and two-bedroom residences defined by a clear architectural approach, practical layouts, and hotel-style services. The development is supported by wellness amenities, concierge services, and professionally managed rental options.

About Lighthouse Properties

Lighthouse Properties is a UAE-based master brokerage connecting top-tier developers with the wider brokerage market. Operating as a strategic partner, the company represents a portfolio of premium residential projects across Dubai, the UAE, and select international markets. Its partnership-driven model allows brokers to focus on sales, while Lighthouse Properties oversees developer relations, project positioning, and go-to-market execution.

About Clédor Developments

Clédor Developments is a Dubai-based developer and development management company providing end-to-end solutions across the project lifecycle. The company combines a strong design focus with disciplined project execution to deliver residential developments aligned with market demand. Through its DaaS model, Clédor works with investor capital to support efficient delivery and create long-term value for landowners, investors, and end-users.

About Viva Development

Viva Development is a Dubai-based developer focused on the delivery of residential communities with clear planning, strong location fundamentals, and long-term livability. The company approaches each project with attention to layout, community structure, and everyday usability, creating homes designed to perform well over time for both residents and investors.