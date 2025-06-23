Dubai, UAE – The UAE’s construction sector has experienced a constant surge in recent years due to several factors, including strong government investments, economic diversification, and an increasing population all providing a strong positive impact on the country’s real estate sector. The construction market size is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 4.26% as of this year to reach AED 193.38 by 2030, according to leading market intelligence and advisory firm ‘Mordor Intelligence’[1]; this will contribute to the real estate sector as more developments are currently in the pipeline with the aim of being delivered by then.

The construction sector’s growth also fueled by various additional factors, including infrastructure development, particularly in transportation and renewable energy will more than ever require the support of new innovative technologies to help provide the best possible product to its customers. Dubai's proptech market, which is also aiming to double its sector value by 2030[2], has been a major contributor to this surge through its cutting-edge technology bringing a new dimension to the sector from both a technical and design perspective.

Lifesize Plans Dubai, a leading company in life-sized architectural projections worldwide, has been one of the key additions for the UAE’s real estate sector since it entered the market in 2023. Providing an immersive, full-scale architectural visualization that is redefining the pre-construction experience, the company offers a market solution that aims to mitigate risk for buyers and facilitates a core client-centered service for developers and sellers. By integrating ‘Virtual Reality & Augmented Reality’ experiences, UAE residents are now able to toggle between finishes, floor plan variations, and alterations—all before a single structure is built.

Georges Calas, CEO of Lifesize Plans Dubai commented: “Witnessing the constant growth of the UAE’s real estate sector and strong influx of investors coming in from all around the world, it was an easy decision for us to enter the market in 2023. As the sector continues to flourish, it becomes increasingly crucial to focus on the attention to detail for every square meter that it is being constructed not just from a design perspective, but to also help identify any potential problem before work even starts on the project. As the overall supply of both residential and commercial developments continue to increase, the proptech sector in parallel also becomes more of a necessity as opposed to a luxury when it comes to investors looking to buy their dream home and will soon become an essential tool for developers to incorporate in the years to come.”

As the UAE continues to be a global destination for both investors and tourists alike, the construction and real estate sectors remain as two of its leading backbone industries when it comes to maintaining its continued prosperity. The growth of complementary sectors such as proptech to help provide the best possible product when it comes to infrastructure, design and quality will also be an increased focus for developers as the real estate market continues to grow and evolve.

-Ends-

About Lifesize Plans Dubai:

Lifesize Plans Dubai is the UAE’s premier provider of full-scale architectural plan projection and virtual walkthroughs. By combining physical-scale visualizations with immersive technology, the company bridges the gap between concept and construction—helping clients experience, evaluate, and enhance their projects before building begins.

[1] https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/uae-construction-market

[2] https://www.mediaoffice.ae/en/news/2025/may/19-05/hamdan-bin-mohammed-directs-the-launch-of-dubai-proptech-hub