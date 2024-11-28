Abu Dhabi, UAE: LIBF (the London Institute of Banking & Finance) is delighted to announce its distinguished recognition at the highly regarded MERIT Summit Awards in Dubai, UAE. LIBF was awarded the coveted Innovation Award in higher education and learning for offering the trailblazing AI-powered study assistant, Syntea to its students. This recognition underscores LIBF's unwavering commitment to enhancing education for students worldwide.

Syntea, developed by IU Group, provides students with a revolutionary AI-driven learning experience, offering real-time academic support, tailored feedback, and advanced exam training tools. By integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence, targeted knowledge assessments and interactive exam preparation, Syntea can speed up study progress. IU International University of Applied Sciences completed research in the first three months of Syntea’s implementation. This found that it enabled students to reduce the time needed to complete an online course by an average of 27%. Through the use of tools like Syntea, LIBF is personalising the way that students engage with education in today’s fast-evolving world.

Commenting on this achievement, Ehsan Razavizadeh, Managing Director of LIBF MENA and Asia, said: "This prestigious award is a recognition of our unwavering commitment to innovation and educational excellence. At LIBF, we continuously strive to leverage emerging technologies to meet the evolving needs of our students and the industries we serve. Syntea exemplifies this ethos by offering a revolutionary approach to learning—empowering students to achieve their academic goals and equipping them with essential skills for the future. We are immensely proud to be leading the way in shaping the future of education."

The creation and implementation of Syntea was driven by IU Group’s understanding of the challenges faced in higher education, particularly the need for scalable and individualised academic support in the era of digital transformation. By bridging this gap, Syntea fosters inclusivity and supports a diverse student body. Its advanced features have significantly enhanced student engagement and overall academic success.

The MERIT Summit Innovation Award further cements LIBF’s position as a global leader in education, renowned for its forward-thinking approach and ability to adapt to the changing dynamics of the academic and professional landscape.

As Syntea continues to evolve, LIBF remains steadfast in its commitment to driving impactful change in the education sector, ensuring that students worldwide have access to tools and resources that empower them to succeed in an increasingly complex and competitive environment.

About LIBF in MENA

LIBF, with over 140 years of heritage in banking and finance, serves MENA from a regional office in Abu Dhabi and is a leading provider of internationally recognised executive development, technical training, and financial services qualifications. The Institute's expertise in creating bespoke programmes globally – as well as being one of only a few professional bodies in the world to have Taught Degree Awarding Powers – gives a truly international aspect to its education programmes, as well as ensuring educational quality.

