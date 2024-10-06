Dubai, UAE: Liali Jewellery, a leading name in luxury jewellery, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest boutique at the BurJuman Mall, one of Dubai's most historic and iconic shopping destinations. This expansion into BurJuman Mall marks a significant milestone in the brand's journey, reflecting its ongoing commitment to bringing fine jewellery closer to its loyal clientele.

"We are thrilled to bring the Liali experience to the lively atmosphere of BurJuman Mall," said Anuraag Sinha, Managing Director of Liali jewellery. "This new boutique reflects our dedication to providing customers with the ultimate luxury shopping experience. BurJuman's central location and rich heritage make it an ideal setting for our brand's expansion."

The BurJuman boutique showcases Liali Jewellery’s signature collections, featuring an exquisite fusion of contemporary and traditional designs that offer something special for every jewellery enthusiast. Visitors can explore a stunning array of pieces that beautifully combine intricate craftsmanship with modern elegance, creating jewellery that is both timeless and fashion-forward.

Diwali Blockbuster Campaign Launch

In conjunction with the opening, Liali jewellery is happy to unveil its Diwali Blockbuster Campaign. As part of the festive celebration, customers visiting the new boutique at BurJuman Mall and all other Liali locations across the UAE can enjoy exceptional offers and exclusive deals.

The Diwali Blockbuster Campaign introduces a range of promotions to reward shoppers for their purchases during this auspicious time. Customers can enjoy the following exclusive offers:

For purchases between AED 3,000 and AED 7,000: Receive a 1-gram gold coin.

For purchases between AED 7,001 and AED 10,000: Receive a 2-gram gold coin.

For purchases between AED 10,001 and AED 12,000: Receive a 3-gram gold coin.

For purchases over AED 12,001: Receive a 4-gram gold coin.

"We understand that Diwali is a time of joy, prosperity, and togetherness," said Sinha. "At Liali jewellery, we want to make this festive season even more special by offering our customers the chance to celebrate in style with beautifully crafted jewellery. Our special offers are designed to give our customers not just exquisite pieces but also a token of gold to symbolize prosperity and good fortune for the year ahead."

A Showcase of Exquisite Craftsmanship

The new boutique at BurJuman will feature Liali’s celebrated jewellery collections, offering a diverse range of styles from bespoke creations to ready-to-wear masterpieces. Whether customers are seeking a dazzling creation for a special occasion, a unique gift for a loved one, or a timeless piece for their personal collection, Liali jewellery provides a truly unique selection to meet every preference.

The grand opening of the BurJuman boutique and the launch of the Diwali Blockbuster Campaign demonstrate Liali jewellery’s commitment to providing both a luxurious and memorable experience for its customers. With its unparalleled craftsmanship, personalized service, and exciting festive offers, Liali continues to be a leader in the world of fine jewellery in the UAE.

For more information about Liali jewellery, its collections, and festive promotions, visit www.lialijewellery.com

-Ends-

About Liali Jewellery:

Liali jewellery is a Dubai-based jewellery company that was established in 1999. The brand currently operates ten stores in Dubai, UAE and two in Muscat, Oman. The company specialises in certified diamonds, pearls, precious and semi-precious stones jewellery crafted in 18K Gold. The brand also brings to life customised designs for its retail clients. Liali is renowned for its association with fine jewellery and personalised service, epitomising trust in the industry.