Dubai, UAE – Leading Hospitality Services (LHS), a pioneer in sustainable infrastructure and green innovation, has reaffirmed its dedication to supporting the UAE’s industrial transformation and sustainability agenda at ‘Make it in the Emirates 2025’. The company emphasised its commitment to advancing the nation’s economic diversification and net-zero ambitions by localising production of its sustainable technologies within the UAE and enhancing domestic supply capabilities.

Hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), ‘Make it in the Emirates 2025’ serves as a vital platform for connecting innovators, manufacturers, and investors to explore new opportunities and unlock industrial growth across 12 strategic sectors. LHS’s participation in the event underscores its alignment with the UAE’s vision of building a sustainable, competitive, and innovation-driven industrial ecosystem.

Mr. Atul Kapil, Group General Manager of LHS, said, “At ‘Make it in the Emirates 2025’, we’re proud to reinforce our long-term commitment to the UAE’s industrial vision by localising the production of sustainable technologies that are both practical and scalable. This allows us to respond faster to market needs, reduce our carbon footprint, and enable electricity-free cooling for buildings and infrastructure—while advancing the country’s ambitions for green manufacturing and sustainable innovation.”

“This event is a vital platform for highlighting how businesses can actively contribute to the UAE’s vision for industrial transformation. We believe in the value of investing in locally driven innovation that addresses the region’s specific environmental challenges while creating meaningful, long-term economic and social impact,” he added.

LHS’s commitment to sustainable development is further evidenced by its recent initiatives. In October 2024, LHS became a corporate member of the Emirates Green Building Council (EmiratesGBC), marking a significant step in its mission to promote sustainability, energy efficiency, and green building practices across the UAE. This collaboration aims to foster innovation and facilitate knowledge exchange among industry leaders, policymakers, and green technology developers, accelerating the adoption of sustainable practices in the country’s infrastructure. Currently, LHS is a silver sponsor at the EmiratesGBC’s 14th Annual Congress.

In November 2024, LHS showcased its latest technological advancements at Big 5 Global, the world’s most influential construction industry event. The company presented a range of groundbreaking solutions designed to balance environmental benefits with economic viability, addressing pressing challenges in the construction industry by offering scalable solutions that promote energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions.

Additionally, LHS has partnered with AQMC to provide sustainable air and surface sterilization systems that eliminate odours, bacteria, viruses, and hazardous gases. AQMC’s unique paramagnetic process ensures clean, safe air and surfaces without altering oxygen levels or relying on harmful chemicals, aligning with LHS's commitment to delivering innovative solutions that enhance environmental responsibility and human well-being.

As the UAE continues to position itself as a global hub for sustainable industrial development, LHS remains committed to playing a pivotal role in this transformation by delivering solutions that align with the nation’s strategic objectives.

About Leading Hospitality Services

LHS drives innovation, committed to shaping the future of sustainable operations. The company was created as a natural extension of its founders’ extensive experience in hospitality and facility management, and is built on a foundation of sustainability, innovation, and operational excellence. Our focus is on solving key challenges related to climate control, resource management, energy efficiency, and sustainability using cutting-edge technologies and business models.

As a champion of green building practices, LHS is dedicated to reducing the carbon footprint across the industries we serve. We actively pursue carbon neutrality and strive for net-zero operations by implementing innovative solutions that not only enhance efficiency but also reduce environmental impact. Our commitment to these principles enables us to lead the way in creating more sustainable and resilient facilities.

