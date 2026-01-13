LG Electronics recorded full-year revenue of USD 60.5 trillion in 2025, marking its second consecutive year of record sales, with operating profit of USD 1.68 billion.

“Qualitative growth” businesses – including B2B operations, webOS and product-based services and direct-to-consumer (D2C) models – now account for nearly half of total revenue.

The home appliance and vehicle solutions businesses both achieved record annual revenue, with vehicle solutions also posting record profitability.

Display-based businesses recorded an operating loss, while the webOS platform continued to grow at a double-digit rate on a global installed base of about 260 million devices.

HVAC business continues to strengthen as a core B2B segment.

Dubai, UAE — LG Electronics Inc. (LG) has recently announced its preliminary earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025. The company reported consolidated revenue of USD 60.5 billion and operating profit of USD 1.68 billion, marking record annual revenue for LG.

LG has now set new revenue records for two consecutive years. Over the past five years, consolidated revenue has grown at a CAGR of about 9 percent.

While revenue expanded, operating profit declined year on year. This was primarily due to a slower-than-expected recovery in display-related demand and intensifying competition, which led to higher marketing expenditures. In the second half of the year, LG also recognized non-recurring restructuring costs related to voluntary retirement programs implemented as part of a broader workforce optimization initiative. These measures are expected to reduce fixed-cost burdens over the mid-to-long term.

Meanwhile, LG’s “qualitative growth” businesses continued to expand their contribution to overall performance. These include B2B segments such as vehicle solutions and HVAC, non-hardware businesses such as webOS and product-based services and D2C models including home appliance subscriptions and online sales. In 2025, these areas together accounted for nearly half of LG’s total revenue.

Looking ahead, LG will continue to strengthen its qualitative growth engines and advance toward a more profitability-driven growth structure. Despite continued U.S. tariff pressures expected in 2026, LG mitigated much of the impact in 2025 through improved manufacturing utilization and operational efficiency and intends to sustain this mitigation in 2026.

Home Appliance Business: Record Revenue

LG’s home appliance business is expected to post its highest revenue ever in 2025. The business maintained strong leadership in the premium segment while delivering stable performance in volume-driven markets. The continued expansion of the home appliance subscription model further supported growth.

In 2026, LG plans to strengthen growth by increasing investment in B2B areas, including built-in appliances and component solutions such as motors and compressors.

Display-Based Businesses: Operating Losses, but Platform Growth Continues

LG’s display-based businesses – including TV, IT and ID (Information Display) – is expected to record an annual operating loss as weak demand and intensifying competition led to higher marketing expenditures. While product sales remained under pressure, the webOS platform business, backed by a global installed base of approximately 260 million devices, continued to grow at a double-digit rate.

LG plans to further strengthen webOS by expanding premium content partnerships and enhancing service offerings. The company will also broaden its lifestyle TV lineup and pursue new demand, particularly in high-growth emerging markets.

Vehicle Solutions Business: Record Sales and Profitability

LG’s vehicle solutions business is expected to achieve record revenue and operating profit in 2025. Growth was driven by continued premiumization of in-vehicle infotainment systems and sustained efforts to improve operational efficiency.

In 2026, LG plans to maintain growth based on its strong order backlog while accelerating the evolution of its software-defined vehicle (SDV) technologies toward AI-defined vehicles (AIDVs), positioning itself as a key technology partner for next-generation mobility platforms.

HVAC Business: Expanding as a Core B2B Segment

LG’s HVAC business continues to strengthen as a core pillar of its B2B portfolio. The company is expanding from residential systems into commercial and industrial solutions, supported by growth in maintenance and service operations and the expansion of its global manufacturing network. Leveraging a portfolio of cooling technologies ranging from air-based to liquid cooling, LG is also pursuing long-term opportunities in AI data-center cooling.

Fourth-Quarter 2025 Results

For the fourth quarter of 2025, LG reported consolidated revenue of USD 16.2 billion and an operating loss of USD 74.2 million.

These figures are tentative consolidated earnings based on K-IFRS and are provided for investor reference prior to LG Electronics’ final earnings results, including net profit. Details regarding each Company will be announced officially later this month.

Press release available at www.lg.com/global/newsroom/news/corporate/lg-electronics-releases-preliminary-earnings-for-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2025/

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four Companies – Home Appliance Solution, Media Entertainment Solution, Vehicle Solution and Eco Solution – combined for global revenue of over KRW 88 trillion in 2024. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, automotive components and solutions, and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.