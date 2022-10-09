Lesha Bank LLC (Public) (the “Bank”) formerly known as Qatar First Bank is pleased to announce receiving rating in four categories of Euromoney Market Leaders in Qatar, endorsing the Bank as a leader in investment banking in Qatar. In addition to the “Market Leader” accreditation in Investment Banking in Qatar, Euromoney accorded Lesha Bank with “Highly Regarded” accreditation for its CSR initiatives, and a “Notable” accreditation for its Digital Solutions and Islamic Finance offerings.

Lesha Bank has been providing an opportunity for local investors to enter the US real estate market through Shari’a-compliant platform which aims to provide profitable outcomes with an attractive return from its transformed business model which moved from an asset-based model to a fee income-based model.

Lesha Bank remained resilient and managed to record a significant increase of 140% within past two years on its AUM (Real estate) to QAR 3,890.6 million by end of June 2022, and with the goal of generating stable income to its investors despite the challenging macroeconomics conditions.

Lesha Bank’s rebranding move is bolstered by its new business model and comes as part of its natural progression at a time of important transition, pursuing further growth both locally and internationally.

H.E Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al Thani, Lesha Bank’s Chairman commented: “We are pleased to be recognized by Euromoney as a Market Leader in Investment banking in Qatar. This is truly a remarkable accomplishment for the Bank. We have recently achieved our seventh consecutive quarter of profitability, thanks to our business model and long-term strategy. We are committed to sourcing new investment opportunities and expanding our portfolio while developing new investment products and services aiming to be at the forefront of Shari’a-compliant investment banking.

We continue to provide access to word-class, Shari’a-compliant global investment opportunities tapping into different markets, further diversifying our portfolio, and targeting attractive returns. We are continuously reaping benefits from our adaptive business strategy.”

Mr. Abdulrahman Totonji, Lesha Bank’s CEO added: “We are grateful for the new accolades as they reaffirm the achievements of our business model. In addition to our recognition as a market leader in Investment Banking, we also received three more accolades across CSR, Digital Solutions, and Islamic Finance further reaffirming that we are heading in the right direction. I would like to thank all our team for their hard work and dedication to take the Bank to new heights as well as our Board of Directors and shareholders for their continuous trust and support.”

Euromoney Market Leaders is an independent global assessment of the leading financial service providers across key categories in each market. Euromoney has been evaluating the world’s leading financial institutions through performance data, surveys, and industry awards for 30 years.

Lesha Bank LLC (Public) is the first independent Shari’a-compliant Bank authorized by the QFC Regulatory Authority (QFCRA) and a listed entity on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE: QFBQ).

