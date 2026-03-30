Etihad Credit Bureau announced key enhancements to its data ecosystem through new strategic partnerships with government entities. These integrations will further enrich the Bureau’s credit reports, providing a more holistic and verified view of corporate risk profiles. The move reinforces the Bureau’s commitment to driving informed decision making, fostering trust, and supporting economic stability.

The latest update introduces new data points derived from partnerships with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), and Abu Dhabi Pension Fund (ADPF). These additions are designed to deliver deeper insights into corporate behaviour towards meeting its non-banking payment obligations.

Commenting on this collaboration, Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, affirmed that “establishing strategic and integrated partnerships with various government and private sector entities reflects the Ministry’s commitment to the objectives of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, advancing digital transformation, and developing a comprehensive national government data ecosystem. This ecosystem enables the secure and reliable exchange of service-related data among relevant entities, enhances government efficiency and improves the quality of government services delivered to customers.”

Speaking on this collaboration, Khalil Khoori, Under-Secretary of Labour Market and Emiratisation Operations at MoHRE, said, “This cooperation affirms the Ministry’s commitment to enhancing integration and coordination with its strategic partners, particularly through the exchange of data and reliable information that provide an objective view of the labour market, thereby supporting its efficiency and competitiveness and reinforcing the UAE’s leading global position as an ideal destination to live, work, and invest.”

Marwan Ahmad Lutfi, Director General of Etihad Credit Bureau, commented, “At Etihad Credit Bureau, we are actively working with government entities to integrate a wider array of data sources to include financial obligations from non-banking sectors which in turn will further cement the importance of the company credit report in assessing company payment risks.”

The new data points added to the company credit report provide key indicators across several government entities.

From MoFA, the Bureau has incorporated data on payment behaviour related to delays in attesting invoices within the required timeframe, along with any associated penalties, enhancing insights into trade-related financial commitments.

In partnership with MoHRE, the Bureau has introduced company-level behavioural indicators, including delays in settling administrative fines, non-compliance with Emiratisation requirements, non-payment of WPS wages, failure to meet pension contribution obligations with the General Pension and Social Security Authority, as well as the classification of entities, including fake establishments.

In collaboration with ADPF, the Bureau has also integrated data reflecting total outstanding pension contributions and the number of days past due for companies that fail to meet their obligations.