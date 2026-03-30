R.Evolution shows commitment to a resilient forward moving market.

Dubai, UAE: Eywa Tree of Life, the flagship residential development by R.Evolution and the most health-conscious building in the world, has reached a defining moment on site with the completion of its superstructure and the finalisation of its show residence, bringing the project firmly into its next phase of delivery and market readiness.

This milestone also reflects the continuity and stability of the UAE’s development environment. As projects across the city continue to progress as planned, Eywa’s DLD-verified progress reinforces the confidence developers and investors place in Dubai’s leadership, governance, and commitment to maintaining a safe, resilient, and forward-moving market.

The final concrete pour was completed at the end of January 2026, officially marking the structural top-out of the building. With façade installation and interior works now progressing across multiple levels, the project is shifting from core construction into the stage where quality of execution, finish, and delivery discipline come into clear focus for investors, partners, and the wider market.

“Today is a meaningful moment for Eywa Tree of Life,” said Alex Zagrebelny, Founder and CEO of R.Evolution. “This is where ideas stop being theoretical and start to take physical form. In a market that rightly places growing importance on delivery and credibility, we need to show that what we set out to build is being realised on site, with care and consistency.”

Construction partner Ancient Builders Constructions LLC (ABC) has led the delivery of the superstructure and is now advancing multiple workstreams across interiors and façades.According to Zeeshan Ali Akhtar, Managing Director of ABC, plastering and fit-out activities are underway across several floors, while the glazed terracotta façade is being installed externally, with all materials already mobilised to the site.

The project has reached 51%, as per the imminent update in the Dubai Land Department system, with construction on track to reach completion this year. The show residences which are now ready, represent a key milestone for brokers, partners, and stakeholders, offering a first tangible experience of the development’s spatial quality, material finishes, and delivery standards.

“This is the stage where construction quality becomes visible,” said Zeeshan Ali Akhtar. “Our focus is on maintaining strong attention to detail as we move into finishing works, ensuring the project progresses in line with the delivery timeline and the standards expected of a development of this calibre.”

The milestone at Eywa Tree of Life follows the recent launch announcement of Eywa Way of Water, underscoring R.Evolution’s broader commitment to building a pipeline of future-ready residential developments. Together, the two projects signal a long-term development strategy focused on disciplined delivery, differentiated design thinking, and a more thoughtful approach to how residential environments are created in the UAE.

With multiple workstreams now active across structure, interiors, and façade, Eywa Tree of Life continues to progress steadily through its construction programme, reinforcing

R.Evolution’s focus on execution as a core pillar of long-term asset value and market confidence.

About Eywa

Eywa is a global regenerative luxury brand pioneered by R.Evolution under the vision of its Founder and CEO, Alex Zagrebelny. Conceived as living ecosystems, Eywa developments integrate ancient wisdom with advanced technologies. From biophilia and neuro architecture to next generation wellness systems to actively support health, well-being, and longevity.

Eywa Tree of Life, was named Best Property in the World 2024 by the International Property Awards. The project has also been recognised at the 2025–2026 Arabian, Dubai & Saudi Arabian Property & Hotel Awards, winning Apartment/Condominium Development – Dubai, Residential High Rise Development – Dubai, and Single Apartment/Condominium – Dubai.

For private viewings, visit www.eywa.ae or sales@byrevolution.com

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About R.Evolution

R.Evolution is a pioneering real estate developer with nearly thirty years of experience crafting wellness-driven, sustainable developments worldwide. With over 2.5 million sq ft delivered and a further 5 million sq ft in development, the company blends ancient knowledge with contemporary innovation to redefine urban living through regeneration, longevity, and human-centred design.

Website: https://byrevolution.com/