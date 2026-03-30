DUBAI - Dubai South Properties has appointed Mohammed Abdulmohsin Al Kharafi & Sons LLC for an AED2 billion contract to develop several phases of HAYAT by Dubai South, a luxury master-planned community spanning 10 million square feet.

Strategically located near the Al Maktoum International Airport, HAYAT will feature approximately 2,500 residential units, including a variety of townhouses, semi-detached and standalone villas, mansions, as well as apartments, and hotel apartments.

HAYAT offers seamless connectivity to major roads and key economic hubs, including Al Maktoum International Airport, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Emirates Road, Jebel Ali Free Zone, and Dubai South Free Zone.

Construction is set to commence in Q2 2026, with the initial phases expected to be completed by 2028.

Nabil Al Kindi, Group CEO of Dubai South, said the project has seen strong demand and notable interest since its launch in 2025, reflecting Dubai South’s commitment to investors and the sustained momentum it is experiencing.

He added that the project aligns with the expansion of its residential portfolio in line with Dubai’s long-term urban and economic vision, including the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.