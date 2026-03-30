Egypt - Grounds Developments has announced its entry into Egypt’s Red Sea market with the launch of its first coastal project, Tamaraya, located in South Hurghada.

The company, founded by Youssef Fekry and led by industrialist Ali Fekry, operates in real estate development and investment, leveraging experience in project management and industrial sectors, including cement packaging.

Spanning approximately 60,000 sqm, Tamaraya is planned as a low-density residential development designed to accommodate a range of uses, including primary residences, tourism-related stays, and investment properties.

Grounds Developments has appointed Studio Five as the project’s architectural and master planning consultant, overseeing the overall design vision and planning framework.

The development emphasizes open spaces, pedestrian-friendly areas, and landscaped zones, with green spaces expected to exceed the built-up footprint. Design considerations also prioritize natural ventilation and optimal building orientation to enhance environmental efficiency.

Youssef Fekry, Founder and CEO of Grounds Developments, said the project is targeting a diverse client base, including local buyers, Egyptian expatriates, and international investors. He added that the development is positioned as a year-round residential destination rather than a purely seasonal offering.

Ahmed Tarek, Partner at Studio Five, noted that the design approach is tailored to the Red Sea environment, focusing on integrating built structures with surrounding open spaces.

Hatem Essam, Co-founder of Studio Five and Project Director for Tamaraya, added that the planning process centered on creating a fully integrated residential community, with careful attention to layout, landscaping, and unit design to maximize natural light and ventilation.

The launch of Tamaraya marks Grounds Developments’ first step into the Red Sea region, as the company expands its footprint beyond its existing portfolio and taps into growing demand for coastal real estate in Egypt.

© 2026 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

