MUSCAT: French-based global integrated energy company TotalEnergies has recorded a notable uptick in hydrocarbon production from its upstream assets in the Sultanate of Oman in 2025.

Total output climbed to around 69K barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in 2025, up from around 65K boe/d during the previous year. The tally, corresponding to its equity entitlements, includes a liquids component (comprising black oil, condensates and natural gas liquids) of 31K boe/d, and a natural gas share of 208 Mcf/d for 2025.

The figures were published in the company’s Universal Registration Document 2025, incorporating the 2025 Annual Financial Report, filed with the French Financial Markets Authority on March 27, 2026.

Oil and gas production comes from TotalEnergies’ interests in Block 6, where it holds a 4 per cent stake, and an indirect interest of 25.55 per cent in the onshore gas Block 10 through its 80 per cent stake in Marsa LNG LLC, which owns 33.19 per cent of Block 10. This licence, located in the Greater Barik area, started production in January 2023. Gas from this block will also feed a low-carbon LNG bunkering plant with a capacity of 1 Mt/y, starting in March 2028. A final investment decision for this plant was announced in April 2024.

As for Block 11, where it held a 22.5 per cent interest, TotalEnergies said: “On onshore Block 11 (22.5%), following a 3D seismic survey in 2022, five positive appraisal wells were drilled between 2023 and 2025. In agreement with the partners, the licence was relinquished in March 2025 at the end of the initial EPSA (Exploration and Production Sharing Agreement) phase.”

On the midstream front, TotalEnergies also produces LNG through its investments in Oman LNG (5.54 per cent) and Qalhat LNG (2.04 per cent via Oman LNG) liquefaction complexes, with an overall capacity of 11.4 Mt/y. In November 2023, the energy giant signed an agreement allowing it to extend these shareholdings beyond 2024 — for 10 years for Oman LNG (Trains 1 and 2) and for 5 years for Qalhat LNG (Train 3) — including investments aimed at reducing the site’s GHG emissions.

Additionally, TotalEnergies purchases long-term volumes of LNG, in many cases from liquefaction projects in which the company holds an interest. New sources of LNG from plants already in operation include Oman LNG, with which it has an ongoing arrangement to lift 0.8 Mt/y of LNG for 10 years from 2025.

Furthermore, TotalEnergies is a key partner in a project to establish the Middle East’s first LNG bunkering hub as part of the Marsa LNG joint venture, in collaboration with majority Omani state-owned OQ Exploration & Production (OQEP). Powered by carbon-free electricity, Marsa LNG - currently under construction at Sohar Port – aims to reduce the carbon footprint of LNG production to less than 3 kg CO₂e/boe.

Another dimension of its activities relates to power generation from renewables. In Oman, the company is building 300 MW of renewable energy projects in partnership with OQ Alternative Energy (OQAE), part of OQ Group. The electricity will be delivered through PPAs to Petroleum Development Oman (PDO).

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