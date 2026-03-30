Egypt - Nakheel Developments has announced the launch of its latest residential project, LIVYN, strategically located on Suez Road in Shorouk City. The project marks a step forward in the company’s expansion into East Cairo, a region witnessing accelerated urban growth and rising development activity.

Emad El-Tabakh, Chairperson of Nakheel Developments, stated that the company is focused on delivering integrated residential communities supported by modern urban planning and comprehensive services designed to meet evolving market demand. He noted that LIVYN aligns with the company’s broader strategy to expand its portfolio in high-potential investment locations.

He added that Nakheel Developments is actively diversifying its projects across strategic areas, with LIVYN representing a key addition to its developments in East Cairo.

Maged El-Tabakh, Co-founder of the company, highlighted that Nakheel is targeting zones experiencing rapid urban expansion. He explained that the project features low-rise residential buildings, comprising a ground floor and four additional levels, designed to create a more balanced and community-oriented living environment.

The project’s master plan emphasizes the integration of residential spaces with service areas, ensuring a well-distributed layout that enhances livability. A wide range of facilities is planned to support residents’ daily needs within the development.

Architectural design and consultancy for LIVYN are being handled by DCI+, a firm specializing in architecture and urban planning.

Sherif El-Domyati, Chief Commercial Officer at Nakheel Developments, stated that LIVYN offers a diverse mix of residential units, serviced apartments, and a commercial component, alongside medical and recreational facilities.

Unit sizes start from 77 sqm for one-bedroom apartments, 120 sqm for two-bedroom units, and reach up to 148 sqm for three-bedroom units. The project also includes a dedicated phase featuring larger units ranging from 160 sqm to 196 sqm.

El-Domyati added that flexible payment plans are available, starting with a 5% down payment and extending up to 10 years.

The launch of LIVYN underscores Nakheel Developments’ continued expansion in East Cairo, capitalizing on the area’s ongoing urban transformation and increasing demand for integrated residential communities.

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