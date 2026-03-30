PHOTO
Arab Finance: The Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) retreated on Sunday, finishing the trading session lower by 0.13% at 11,076.40.
A total of 199.524 million shares were traded at a value of SAR 3.708 billion.
A total of 199.524 million shares were traded at a value of SAR 3.708 billion
PHOTO
Arab Finance: The Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) retreated on Sunday, finishing the trading session lower by 0.13% at 11,076.40.
A total of 199.524 million shares were traded at a value of SAR 3.708 billion.