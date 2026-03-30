Muscat – The Government of the Sultanate of Oman has announced the successful completion of its acquisition of the low-cost airline SalamAir as part of efforts to develop a comprehensive and sustainable national aviation sector.

The move is aimed at reinforcing the airline’s role as a pillar of the national economy and supporting growth in tourism and related sectors.

Authorities said integration between Oman Air and SalamAir will be enhanced, while both carriers will continue to operate as independent brands, maintaining their operational identities and service standards.

H E Said bin Hamoud Al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, said the approach seeks to minimise overlap in destination networks, optimise fleet utilisation and expand air connectivity within Oman and the wider region.

“This will enhance operational efficiency and provide travellers with wider options and greater diversity across the two economic categories in which the airlines operate,” he said.

Al Maawali added that the strategic step is expected to strengthen the financial solvency of both carriers and support companies linked to ground services through improved cost structures and revenue quality.

He said the outcomes are aligned with the aviation sector’s objectives under Oman Vision 2040, expressing appreciation to partners and stakeholders for their support.