Muscat -- The Muscat Stock Exchange "30" index concludedtoday's trading session at 8028.88 points, gaining 61.3 points, whichconstitutes a rise by 0.77 percent from the previous close of 7,967.60 points.

Tradingvalue soared to RO 65,135,217, marking a 2.8 percent increase compared to theprior session's RO 67,014,005.

Marketcapitalization went up by 0.244 percent relative to the last trading day,reaching approximately RO 37.56 billion, according to the official reportissued by the MSX.

Non-Omaniinvestors recorded purchases totaling RO 6,636,000, constituting 10.19 percentof overall trading activity, while sales by non-Omani investors amounted to RO5,613,000, representing 8.62 percent. Net non-Omani investment registered arise of RO 1,022,000, or 1.57 percent.

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