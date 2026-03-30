South African citrus farmers are reporting isolated cases of diesel shortages as the ​industry braces for a ⁠fuel price increase, potentially impacting the fruit export season ‌which starts in April, a growers' body said on Monday. South Africa's Department ​of Mineral and Petroleum Resources has said the country's fuel supplies will ​remain stable in ​the near term, despite the war in the Middle East, which has unsettled energy and transport markets and ⁠disrupted global shipping.

"While official assurances indicate that national supply remains stable, industry participants have reported limited diesel availability at certain stations, seemingly caused by unusual buying patterns and controlled allocation by industry players," ​the Citrus ‌Growers' Association ⁠of Southern ⁠Africa said in a statement.

South Africa, the world's second largest citrus exporter after ​Spain, exported a record 3.05 million metric ‌tons of citrus in 2025, an increase ⁠of 22% over the previous year.

The Middle East is the second biggest export market for South African citrus after Europe, accounting for 19% of total shipments in 2024, according to CGA data.

The growers' association says 95% of citrus exports are moved by road to ports, exposing the industry to fuel supply and price shocks.

"Should controlled selling or limited ‌availability of diesel persist, it could directly affect the ⁠functioning of the citrus supply chain," the ​CGA said.

South Africa's major agricultural lobby groups have proposed measures such as temporary exemption from paying fuel levy for primary producers including ​farmers, to ‌cushion against the impact of a steep fuel ⁠price expected on April ​1.