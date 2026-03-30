Egypt has launched the second phase of the development of the Ataba area in Cairo, as part of a wider government strategy to modernise urban markets and upgrade infrastructure in key commercial districts.

Minister of Local Development and Environment Manal Awad announced that the new phase is fully funded under the ministry’s investment plan, reflecting the state’s commitment to improving public services and revitalising high-density trading areas.

The minister reviewed a report submitted by Saeed Helmy Abdel Khalek, Head of the Strategic Management and Local Development Sector, outlining progress on the project. The report indicated that the current phase prioritises the rehabilitation of core utility networks, including water supply and sewage systems, as a foundation for broader urban development.

Implementation is already underway, with the Greater Cairo Water Company carrying out works along internal streets, particularly Youssef Naguib Street, while the Cairo Sewage Company has begun operations on Qattawi Street.

These coordinated efforts aim to enhance service efficiency, improve infrastructure quality, and ensure timely delivery in line with technical standards.

Awad stressed the importance of adhering to project timelines and maintaining high-quality execution, supported by continuous field monitoring. She also underscored the need for close coordination among implementing agencies, particularly in utility works, to ensure long-term sustainability and operational efficiency in the redeveloped area.

The minister noted that the Ataba development forms part of a comprehensive national vision to reorganise traditional markets, upgrade the urban environment, and improve citizens’ quality of life, aligning with Egypt’s broader sustainable development objectives.

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